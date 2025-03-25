2025 Lamborghini Urus: 4 Of The Coolest Interior Features
What do you get when you combine one of the most renowned high-performance and luxury automakers in the world with an SUV? You get the Lamborghini Urus, which also comes available with a brand-new plug-in hybrid configuration. With the non-hybrid Urus S and Urus Performante, you get a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 outputting a brawny 657-horsepower. The Italian automakers attention to engine sound is also remarkable, especially with the Performante, which includes a sport titanium exhaust that accentuates the V8s throaty roar.
The new Urus SE (plug-in hybrid), features a twin-turbo V8 which combines with an electric motor to generate an impressive 789 horsepower and 701-pound feet of torque. We got an opportunity to take this exotic SUV for a spin during our 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE first drive, noting it tops the market in terms of power, but lamented the steep price tag requiring some seriously deep pockets. In fact, the 2022 Urus made our list of the most expensive Lamborghini's of all time, ranked.
However, performance isn't the only element of the Urus worth talking about. The interior offers some exciting touches like the unique flip-cover start button, drive mode controls that wouldn't look out of place in a jet fighter, a comprehensive audio system and a carefully curated music playlist called Lamborghini Engine Songs, which harmonizes specifically with the Urus V8s engine.
Aircraft inspiration offers unique flip-up starter and drive mode toggles
Lamborghini has made it clear that the interior look and layout of the Urus was inspired by aircraft cockpit design, and it's not the only model. In fact, as Mitja Borkert, Director of Design at Automobili Lamborghini explains regarding the Temerario, the Italian automaker approaches things from a "Feel like a pilot" design perspective. This is also true of the Urus, with all its precise and calibrated driving settings, further connecting driver to car, perhaps similar to a pilot and aircraft.
You'll immediately notice upon getting into the driver's seat, the start button in located on the center console and protected by a lid, essentially. This is a nod to military aircraft which included controls that couldn't be activated without flipping open a cover to prevent accidental weapons fire. While you won't actually cause any harm when starting up your Urus, the cage over the starter is a neat addition to this Lamborghini.
Another aviation inspired aspect of the Urus cabin is found when switching through the various drive modes using the ANIMA selector. While other vehicles may just present you a simple dial, the Urus offers a jet-throttle-like control with a toggle on one side for settings like Sport, Corsa (track), and Terra (off-road). The other side provides additional options relating to things like steering, suspension, and more.
A 21-speaker audio system and Lamborghini Engine Songs
The Urus comes equipped with a robust audio system by Bang & Olufsen, which utilizes 21 speakers powered by a premium 1,700-watt amplifier. Not only does the system pump plenty of power into its many speakers, but it was also specially calibrated to the unique acoustical properties found inside the Urus, ensuring a premium, tailored experience. This also combines with the Symphoria technology, which introduces additional depth into the sound, utilizing extra spatial details to make the listening experience feel more expansive, going beyond the boundaries of the Urus interior cabin.
While you can enjoy a multitude of music genres in your Urus, there is a unique option to play a hand-picked selection of songs on Spotify by Lamborghini called Engine Songs. This playlist interacts with the sound of the engine in interesting ways, such as harmonizing with the tones generated by the Urus V8 engine. Essentially, when playing the engine songs while driving, the sounds under the hood becomes an active part of the music, blending seamlessly and adding additional layers to the soundscape. Speaking of quality sound systems offered in models from the Italian automaker, a member of our team at the Consumer Electronics Show, demoed some tunes in the Revuelto and explained, "I didn't know how good car audio could be until I got in this Lamborghini."