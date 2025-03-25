2025 Lamborghini Urus: 4 Of The Coolest Interior Features

What do you get when you combine one of the most renowned high-performance and luxury automakers in the world with an SUV? You get the Lamborghini Urus, which also comes available with a brand-new plug-in hybrid configuration. With the non-hybrid Urus S and Urus Performante, you get a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 outputting a brawny 657-horsepower. The Italian automakers attention to engine sound is also remarkable, especially with the Performante, which includes a sport titanium exhaust that accentuates the V8s throaty roar.

The new Urus SE (plug-in hybrid), features a twin-turbo V8 which combines with an electric motor to generate an impressive 789 horsepower and 701-pound feet of torque. We got an opportunity to take this exotic SUV for a spin during our 2025 Lamborghini Urus SE first drive, noting it tops the market in terms of power, but lamented the steep price tag requiring some seriously deep pockets. In fact, the 2022 Urus made our list of the most expensive Lamborghini's of all time, ranked.

However, performance isn't the only element of the Urus worth talking about. The interior offers some exciting touches like the unique flip-cover start button, drive mode controls that wouldn't look out of place in a jet fighter, a comprehensive audio system and a carefully curated music playlist called Lamborghini Engine Songs, which harmonizes specifically with the Urus V8s engine.

