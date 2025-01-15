I Didn't Know How Good Car Audio Could Be Until I Got In This Lamborghini

Unlike a lot of the staff here at SlashGear, I have not driven many high-end cars. That Toyota Rav4 Hybrid that I reviewed a few months ago was arguably in the top five of nice cars that I've driven — and that's because I bought it. So, it would be fair to say that I felt confidently uninformed when I pointed out the center speaker in a Porsche Macan that I demoed at CES 2025, and asked, "That's a thing, huh?"

While attending the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada last week, I was invited by Bose to come down to the T-Mobile Arena and demo the audio from a few high-end cars, and I was completely unprepared for what awaited me. On tap was the aforementioned Macan, a GMC Denali, a 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto, and a 2025 Jeep Wagoneer S, each with their own unique sound characteristics.

It was a very interesting afternoon.

Some of what I demoed isn't available for the public yet, but much of it is. The Denali in particular sported 24 speakers placed around the car for an immersive audio experience. For reference, I'm not sure I have 24 speakers in my house, and that includes Bluetooth speakers.

