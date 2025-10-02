5 Of The Best SUVs Under $40000, According To Consumer Reports

The direction that Subaru has taken with the flagship Forester SUV makes for one of the most intriguing nameplates in the segment, making it unsurprising to see it feature in Consumer Reports' best-of list under the $40,000 mark. Blending performance, practicality, and safety in one neat package, pricing starts at $29,995 with a $1,420 destination charge.

The Forester got a refresh for the 2025 model year, with the most notable updates to the exterior design. Consumer Reports notes its visibility, thanks to thin pillars, as one of the strong points for the new SUV. Under the hood, a 2.5L four-cylinder Boxer engine remains, but this time with 180 horsepower instead of 182 horsepower in last year's Forester. Instead, an improved chassis and a new steering system make up for the ever-so-slight drop in power. In our review of the 2025 Forester Sport, fuel efficiency wasn't something we felt was a strong point, with the EPA rating it at 28 MPG combined in the model we reviewed, and a higher 29 MPG in the base model.

But the standout features of the 2025 Forester are its standard all-wheel drive layout with a raised ride height, offering the sort of off-road capabilities Subaru has become synonymous with, as well as its vast array of safety-focused technology. Consumer Reports also gives the Forester an outstanding score when it comes to reliability, ticking many of the most important boxes needed to make a competitive SUV.