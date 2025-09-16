6 Hidden Kia Sportage Features You Might Now Be Aware Of
The Kia Sportage has seen a rise in sales as of late, with the Korean brand's SUV having sold nearly 90,000 units as of July of this year, according to Kelley Blue Book. The compact SUV offers drivers some truly impressive features, including some that are hidden and unexpected. The Sportage is an affordable and efficient SUV in an extremely crowded field, having to go up against popular models like the Ford Bronco Sport and its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Tucson.
The Sportage hasn't seen an excessive number of updates since it was last redesigned in 2023, although the SUV still offers a modern design inside and out, as well as technology that's up-to-date with what rivals offer. Granted, when it comes to on-road driving dynamics, the Kia is a bit bland, but that's expected of a family-friendly SUV.
Where this Kia truly shines is when you start to look a bit closer at some of the hidden details the engineers placed. From USB ports discreetly hidden in seatbacks to a semi-autonomous drive assist, here are some of the hidden features you'll find in the Kia Sportage.
Smart power tailgate with customizable opening height
A convenient and possibly unknown feature of the Kia Sportage, and many other Kia models for that matter, is a smart power tailgate. The Sportage is a vehicle designed for families, and something many parents have dealt with is carrying groceries and kids to the car in a busy parking lot. The last thing you would want to do is place either your child or the groceries down, but you still need to open the liftgate to access your trunk.
Enter the smart power tailgate, which will detect when the key fob is nearby and can automatically open the power liftgate. Having the ability to get access to the trunk of your vehicle without having to use your hands will make those stressful grocery store trips that much easier.
There are also safeguards in place to make sure the tailgate doesn't open accidentally. If the key is detected by the smart tailgate less than 15 seconds after the doors of the vehicle are closed and locked, the tailgate will not open. The only way the smart tailgate will open hands-free is after 15 seconds post doors closing, and if the key has been detected in the smart tailgate area for more than three seconds.
Hidden USB ports in front seatbacks
Picture this, you're halfway through a road trip with the family during the holiday season, and there is silence in the back seat. The children are watching movies or playing games on their devices when suddenly they realize they left their portable chargers at home, and the devices are dying.
If you're in a Kia Sportage, there is nothing to worry about at all. While only available on higher trims, hidden on the side of the driver and passenger seatbacks are USB-C charging ports. Granted, since these USB-C charging ports are not obvious, they may not be found easily by the young ones. Still, having access to charging ports for the second-row passengers can help turn a potentially disastrous road trip into a peaceful memory.
The Kia Sportage also has USB-C ports for those up front, making sure everyone's devices are fully charged along your travels. Optional on many of the trims for the Sportage is wireless device charging.
Under-floor cargo storage with modular tray
One of the most frustrating things that can happen when you have an SUV is not having enough space for luggage or gear when you go on a trip. Even in SUVs like the Sportage, space can come at a premium. Granted, the Kia compact SUV does offer 74.1 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded and 39.6 cubic feet of space when they are in use. That's a good amount of space for a compact SUV.
However, there is even more space in the Sportage beyond what you can see with your eyes. Underneath the cargo floor in the trunk is a secondary storage area that can feature a modular tray. It's the perfect location for smaller and less-used automotive items such as a flashlight, an air pump, or even a first aid kit. The storage area is molded into a shape that allows for items to be placed easily and safely.
Advanced technology features
Beyond hidden USB ports and under-the-floor cargo areas, the Sportage also has plenty of hidden tech features that help cement the Kia's place in the modern SUV world. Although not available on the base trim or EX trim, which is one above the base trim, the advanced voice assistant that uses artificial intelligence to help give drivers a better way of interacting with their vehicle.
Another impressive piece of tech that many drivers don't know exists is the Digital Key 2. Using an app on your smartphone, you'll be able to leave your key at home and use your phone as your key instead. Another great reason to utilize the USB-C charging ports in the front and back of the vehicle. You'll also be able to see how much fuel your vehicle has, whether it's locked or unlocked, and you can even share the digital key with family members.
Finally, the Highway Drive Assist 2 system, which is optional on higher trims, helps to make sure the Sportage changes lanes safely. The system uses a semi-autonomous function to ensure that the lane the turning indicator is flipped to is clear before smoothly changing lanes autonomously.