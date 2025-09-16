6 Hidden Kia Sportage Features You Might Now Be Aware Of

The Kia Sportage has seen a rise in sales as of late, with the Korean brand's SUV having sold nearly 90,000 units as of July of this year, according to Kelley Blue Book. The compact SUV offers drivers some truly impressive features, including some that are hidden and unexpected. The Sportage is an affordable and efficient SUV in an extremely crowded field, having to go up against popular models like the Ford Bronco Sport and its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Tucson.

The Sportage hasn't seen an excessive number of updates since it was last redesigned in 2023, although the SUV still offers a modern design inside and out, as well as technology that's up-to-date with what rivals offer. Granted, when it comes to on-road driving dynamics, the Kia is a bit bland, but that's expected of a family-friendly SUV.

Where this Kia truly shines is when you start to look a bit closer at some of the hidden details the engineers placed. From USB ports discreetly hidden in seatbacks to a semi-autonomous drive assist, here are some of the hidden features you'll find in the Kia Sportage.