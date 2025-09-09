Where Are Kia's Car Made, And Who Makes Them?

Kia, the automotive brand responsible for attractive, reliable, and affordable vehicles like the Sorento and Telluride SUVs, was started in 1944 in South Korea with a steel tube and bicycle parts plant. Originally named the Kyungsung Precision Industry, the Kia brand received its modern name in 1952, and it didn't begin to build automotive vehicles until 1974, when it introduced the Brisa. Since then, the Seoul-based automotive brand joined the Hyundai Motor Group and has continued to push what drivers can expect from a South Korean vehicle.

Since 1998, when the Kia brand merged with Hyundai, the South Korean automaker has continuously improved its vehicles. Kia vehicles have seen an increase in reliability in recent history and are now in the top 10 in terms of reliability from Consumer Reports. The brand has also been seen near the top of the list of J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study, which looks at customer reports that are made about their vehicles.

While Kia may be a South Korean brand, it has vehicle assembly plants all over the world. Kia makes all of its own vehicles at these plants.