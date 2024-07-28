What Does Kia Mean? The Origin Of The Car Company's Name Explained

Car company names have a variety of origins. Some automakers like Ford, Chevrolet, and Honda took the surnames of their founders as a corporate moniker. Pontiac was named after the Michigan city where it was located, which took its name from an Ottawa chief who had contested British occupation of the Great Lakes area. In 2003, a year before Elon Musk took over as chairman, Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning named their innovative electric car company after inventor Nikola Tesla.

The origin of Toyota's upscale Lexus brand name is unknown, but some have speculated it is an acronym for "Luxury Exports to the U.S." Volkswagen means "people's car" in German, and the name reflects the company's early mission to build a car anyone could afford. Hyundai is the Korean word for "modernity," and is apt for a company that makes the state-of-the-art Ioniq 6. Kia was founded in 1944 and purchased by Hyundai in 1998, but where does the Kia name come from?