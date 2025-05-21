The Everyday Items In Your Car That Could Be Dangerous In A Crash

Many of us don't think twice about putting a water bottle, laptop, and other personal belongings into the passenger seat or on the floor before hitting the road. But in the event of a crash, those everyday items could spell danger to everyone inside the vehicle. Loose objects in a car, regardless of how harmless they may seem, can become hazardous during a collision or a sudden stop, even if you are driving a vehicle from one of the five car brands with the best safety ratings.

Advertisement

When a car travels at high speeds, there is a risk of serious injury or death when it crashes. The risk increases exponentially based on impact speed. Inside the vehicle, loose objects can turn into projectiles due to the impact, and they won't stop moving until they hit something, or worse, someone. A stainless steel water bottle or any other everyday item can strike your head or torso with a strong force during a crash, possibly causing bruising, lacerations, and other serious injuries. Even small objects like pens and house keys can pose a threat during a collision.

"From head impacts to serious internal injuries, it's a wide range depending on the severity of the crash," Sean Kane of accident investigation company Safety Research and Strategies told "Good Morning America" of the dangers of loose everyday items in cars and trucks. The company estimates that the objects lead to around 13,000 injuries each year. "Even something as small as a can of peas can become dangerous," Kane added.

Advertisement