The Everyday Items In Your Car That Could Be Dangerous In A Crash
Many of us don't think twice about putting a water bottle, laptop, and other personal belongings into the passenger seat or on the floor before hitting the road. But in the event of a crash, those everyday items could spell danger to everyone inside the vehicle. Loose objects in a car, regardless of how harmless they may seem, can become hazardous during a collision or a sudden stop, even if you are driving a vehicle from one of the five car brands with the best safety ratings.
When a car travels at high speeds, there is a risk of serious injury or death when it crashes. The risk increases exponentially based on impact speed. Inside the vehicle, loose objects can turn into projectiles due to the impact, and they won't stop moving until they hit something, or worse, someone. A stainless steel water bottle or any other everyday item can strike your head or torso with a strong force during a crash, possibly causing bruising, lacerations, and other serious injuries. Even small objects like pens and house keys can pose a threat during a collision.
"From head impacts to serious internal injuries, it's a wide range depending on the severity of the crash," Sean Kane of accident investigation company Safety Research and Strategies told "Good Morning America" of the dangers of loose everyday items in cars and trucks. The company estimates that the objects lead to around 13,000 injuries each year. "Even something as small as a can of peas can become dangerous," Kane added.
How to minimize the risks of loose items while driving
Accidents are unavoidable even with the best modern car safety features available today. However, you can always prevent injury from loose objects inside a vehicle with awareness and proper routine. One effective practice to follow is securing or stowing away anything that can't be fastened down before driving.
Phones, laptops, bags, and other personal belongings should be placed in enclosed compartments. For sedan owners, it's best to put items that don't fit snugly in the glove box, cup holders, and center consoles in the trunk, so they are stored away from the driver and passengers. In case of an accident, the trunk will act as a natural barrier.
For hatchbacks, crossovers, and SUVs, it's a given to put objects like backpacks, sports gear, or groceries in the cargo space at the back. To prevent them from flying around during a sudden halt or crash, cargo nets and covers, bins, tie-down straps, and other safety devices can be used to weigh them down. Phones and other electronics should be stored in secure holders, while smaller items should be placed in built-in or aftermarket compartments and under-seat storage. However, it's not enough to focus on the loose objects when preventing the worst-case scenario.
Observing proper decorum inside the car should also be part of this routine. Sitting properly with your seatbelt fastened is the best way to stay safe while driving. Many learn the hard way what can happen when you have your feet up on the dash during a crash.