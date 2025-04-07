Here's What Can Happen If Your Feet Are Up On A Dash During A Car Crash

We all have little habits we do unconsciously that we're trying to get rid of. Maybe you enjoy rocking your chair in a meeting, slouching in your seat, or cracking your knuckles. Most of the time, these habits are harmless, annoying maybe, but not dangerous. But then there are the ones that put your health at real risk, and one of them is putting your feet on the dashboard. It may be something you've probably done a couple of times without thinking too much about it.

But what if the unexpected happens, like a sudden stop or collision occurs? Nobody plans for it, but it happens every single day. And at that moment, your feet on the dash could turn a minor crash into a life-altering event. To make things worse, the very features designed to protect you, like airbags and seatbelts, can work against you if you're not sitting properly. Injuries from this position can be severe. We're talking broken bones, internal injuries, or a recovery that stretches on for months or longer, and replacing airbags is not exactly cheap. On top of that, you could even be riding in one of those cars that are not exactly collision-friendly.

This article isn't here to scare you, but to help you stay safe. We'll break down what actually happens when your feet are on the dash during a crash, why it matters, and how it interferes with your car's safety systems. Once you understand the risks, you'll see why this small habit carries some serious consequences and why it's worth giving up for good.

