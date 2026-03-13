5 Things You Should Never Do In A Rental Car

You may have heard the phrase "drive it like a rental" in movies, TV shows, and social media. The implication there is that people treat rental cars with more reckless abandon than they would their own vehicle, mostly because they didn't personally spend tens of thousands of dollars on it. While it is certainly a catchy phrase that would look good on-screen, it's not advice that anyone should actually follow in real life. In fact, doing so may end up costing you a ton of money on top of potential injury and other dangers, even if you otherwise take steps to get the best out of your rental.

Generally speaking, the best thing to do in a rental car is drive it like you would your own vehicle. Stop at stop lights, don't speed, and, of course, don't crash the car. However, rental cars do have some extra rules that you should know about before you get behind the wheel. Knowing what these rules are and how to navigate them can save you time, money, and frustration after you return the car to the rental agency. It can also keep you off of the company's "do not rent" list, which every rental car agency maintains to protect their fleet of vehicles from problematic drivers.

These rules are also widely universal, so it doesn't matter which rental agency you choose; they'll be almost exactly the same no matter who you're renting from. The path off of the "do not rent" list can be time consuming process, and depending on what happened in the rental, impossible for some folks. It's much easier to avoid getting on there to begin with.