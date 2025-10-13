5 Common Mistakes That Even Experienced Drivers Make On The Road

The roadways are filled to the brim with drivers of all backgrounds. 94.5% of American residents of driving age (16 and older) drove in 2022, logging an average of 30.1 miles per day across nearly 2.5 discrete trips, according to data from AAA. The average driver spent just over an hour driving every day, racking up some serious collective time behind the wheel. Both experienced and newer drivers share the road with one another, and there's plenty of opportunity for them to showcase their experience levels every time they're in the driver's seat.

Experienced drivers tend to be calmer in traffic and make fewer mistakes like missing turns or incorrectly utilizing a roundabout. However, even the most experienced drivers on the road still tend to fall victim to a laundry list of issues. Numerous simple mistakes can add up to make a long-time driver more dangerous to share the roadway with, but it really doesn't have to be this way. Driving is already dangerous enough, so focusing on these mistakes and working to limit their impact on your driving habits can be a big step in the right direction.

Not only is it a major safety improvement for yourself, but eliminating these sore spots from your typical driving habits will make the streets safer for motorcyclists (a segment of the driving population that's particularly vulnerable), pedestrians, and of course, drivers of other cars. These common mistakes are easy to avoid, but unfortunately even easier to slide into.