What Does Driving Left Of Center Mean?

Do you know what it means to "drive left of center"? No matter if it pops up in a driver's ed class, an accident report, or a traffic stop, it's a phrase drivers need to be familiar with. Put simply, driving left of center means crossing the center line of a two-way road and driving (however briefly) into oncoming traffic. While there are some perfectly acceptable instances where you can drive left of center without consequence, the basic rule of thumb is that you should do it as little as possible. It's because it puts you and others at significant risk — especially when done recklessly or without visibility. To avoid serious legal consequences (much less a deadly head-on collisions), you have to know when and how it's okay.

In most cases, driving left of center is flat-out wrong, especially when it's done to pass slower vehicles in areas with solid yellow lines or poor visibility. These no-passing zones are marked clearly to prevent driving left of center wherever the terrain, weather, or road layout makes it hard to see oncoming traffic. Broadly speaking, the only time you can ever cross the center line in a no-passing zone is to pass a slow-moving cyclist, avoid debris or a stalled vehicle, or make a left turn into a driveway or side street. Even so, you still have to make sure there's no oncoming traffic and that you can safely return to your original lane without getting in the way of any other drivers.