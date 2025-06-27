Is It Safe To Drive In The Left Lane Even When You're Not Passing?

There are a lot of driving habits that make traveling safer, such as checking your mirrors, using a turn signal, and following traffic laws. However, there are some seemingly harmless practices, like remaining in the left lane, which can not only be unsafe, but also illegal. According to a survey by Progressive, a mere 16 percent of respondents use the left lane for passing only, while around 34 percent admitted to lingering in the left lane on purpose.

When multiple lanes are traveling in the same direction, but the left lane is occupied with cars not actively passing slower traffic, it creates congestion. A driver that wants to go faster must make multiple lane changes trying to overtake slower vehicles, shifting back and forth from the right and left lanes. This weaving behavior increases the risk of an accident, especially when passing on the right near onramps that allow cars onto the freeway.

Another consequence of overstaying your welcome in the left lane, is that it frustrates many other drivers. When vehicles begin to line up behind a car in the left lane, it can lead to belligerent and hazardous behaviors like following too close, or exaggerated maneuvers. Even worse, simply remaining in the left lane can become a catalyst for escalating road rage. According to a Consumer Affairs survey, around 89 percent of US drivers claim to have been a victim of such an incident in the past year, and this state has the most road rage in America.