Why You Should Avoid Passing A Semi Truck On The Right

Blind spots, also called no-zones in a semi truck, are present on all four sides. The front no-zone extends up to 20 feet from the vehicle and is primarily due to the driver's seating position relative to the high, long nose of the tractor. These circumstances effectively hide smaller cars hanging out too close in front. Meanwhile, the rear no-zone measures 200 feet from the back of the trailer. Because semi trucks don't have rearview mirrors and their trailers would block the view anyway, drivers have no way of knowing whether someone is directly behind them.

On the left of the semi truck, there's a no-zone covering a single lane. It starts from the side of the tractor and stretches out to almost the midpoint of the trailer. The right side of the semi truck also has a no-zone, and it's considerably larger than the others. It covers two to three lanes and has a length of almost the entire trailer. When the semi is turning right, this right no-zone even extends a few feet in front of the vehicle.

Understanding these no-zones is a crucial part of driving near semi trucks. If you're not careful, you can be seriously injured or killed. In fact, these blind spots are where a third of fatal car and semi truck crashes happen, according to the Arizona Trucking Association Foundation. You should never pass another vehicle on the right, but here is some guidance on how to pass a semi-truck without incident. It's important to complete the pass as quickly as you can so you're in the no-zones for as little time as possible. Signal before moving alongside the truck, and accelerate smoothly until you're well clear of it.

