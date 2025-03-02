Why Are Semi-Trucks So Slow On The Highway? Speed Limitations, Explained

While driving along the interstate, it's common to see the bulk of the semi-trucks hauling different types of semi-trailers in one of the slow lanes since they drive considerably slower than the smaller sedans, SUVs, and trucks they share the road with. The posted speed limit throughout the United States can vary with a range of anywhere from 55 miles per hour to 80 mph, and big rigs are typically seen driving near the lower range no matter what. Semi-trucks might drive slower, but they are capable of driving around the same speed as many of the other vehicles on the road with them. However, driving slower is necessary for safety reasons.

The highway can be an unpredictable landscape and the larger the vehicle is, the more dangerous it can be. Semis are always hauling something. There could be a trailer full of logs or consumer products. Either way, it adds a significant amount of weight that can get up to around 80,000 pounds.

A fully-loaded semi driving 65 mph needs 525 feet to come to a safe stop under the best of conditions. A typical sedan or SUV at the same speed needs about 316 feet. If that same semi were to drive faster, it would need more space to come to a complete stop. Additionally, consider that road and weather conditions are rarely ideal, so it's better to drive the trucks slower than the posted speed limit. It's all a matter of physics and one reason semi-trucks have so many gears.

