Why Do Semi-Trucks Have So Many Gears?

Big rigs, or 18-wheelers, are designed around hauling heavy loads, and these massive machines move around 70% of the freight in the U.S. One of the major differences in a semi-truck transmission is the number of gears available. The average car comes with around five or six gears, while a semi can have as many as 18 (with the exception of Tesla's electric semi-truck, which only has one). A big rig needs more gears than other vehicles for a few reasons, such as enhanced torque, reduced strain on the engine, and greater adaptability on steep roads.

On average, a semi-truck and fully loaded trailer weighs around 50,000 pounds. In order to pull such a heavy load, a big rig engine must produce a significant amount of torque, which is a figure representing the twisting strength an engine is capable of exerting. Horsepower and torque are different, with semi-truck gearing designed to generate more torque capability for essential pulling power.