13 Ryobi Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The full weight of the Ryobi product catalog can be a game changer for home improvers, repairers, and even professionals in the trades. While Ryobi has frequently been considered a tool brand geared toward recreational users, some new developments in its pipeline are certainly bound to turn heads at the pro level. Among Ryobi's most eye-catching features is the frequency with which its tools come in at cost-effective pricing models while retaining high quality functionality. Ryobi tools are powerful, often feature premium ergonomics and integrated enhancements, and yet they're routinely priced at affordable levels.

Many of Ryobi's highly rated tools can be found for under $100, but an even slimmer threshold still yields excellent gear that can help get the job done efficiently. Searching through Ryobi's catalog, buyers will find a slate of equipment across its various battery-powered platforms for $75 and under. This might seem like a tough act, but Ryobi delivers in a meaningful way. These tools aren't gimmicky or niche, and they offer a genuine expansion to a DIYer's toolkit or an upgrade to existing gear that may be supporting your efforts. They've all been reviewed by scores of buyers with great feedback along the way, blending quality and price in a potent mix.