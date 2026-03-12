13 Ryobi Tools Under $75 Worth Adding To Your Collection
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The full weight of the Ryobi product catalog can be a game changer for home improvers, repairers, and even professionals in the trades. While Ryobi has frequently been considered a tool brand geared toward recreational users, some new developments in its pipeline are certainly bound to turn heads at the pro level. Among Ryobi's most eye-catching features is the frequency with which its tools come in at cost-effective pricing models while retaining high quality functionality. Ryobi tools are powerful, often feature premium ergonomics and integrated enhancements, and yet they're routinely priced at affordable levels.
Many of Ryobi's highly rated tools can be found for under $100, but an even slimmer threshold still yields excellent gear that can help get the job done efficiently. Searching through Ryobi's catalog, buyers will find a slate of equipment across its various battery-powered platforms for $75 and under. This might seem like a tough act, but Ryobi delivers in a meaningful way. These tools aren't gimmicky or niche, and they offer a genuine expansion to a DIYer's toolkit or an upgrade to existing gear that may be supporting your efforts. They've all been reviewed by scores of buyers with great feedback along the way, blending quality and price in a potent mix.
USB Lithium 3-Port Charger and Power Source
Tools come in many forms. Some deliver unexpected functionality that can modernize the way you move about tasks around the house and more. The USB Lithium 3-Port Charger and Power Source is a high-output power supply tool listed for $60 that provides on-the-go recharging capabilities for large and small devices alike. The tool is particularly useful as a support system for other cord-cutting Ryobi USB Lithium tools, and it can recharge three batteries simultaneously to support the range with up to 80% faster charging speeds than a standard USB cable and wall wart. The tool features a USB-C input/output interface for quick charging in both directions. It utilizes a carabiner clip to allow for heightened mobility and can also operate with a belt clip.
The power source features a perfect 5 star rating at Ryobi's website, although at time of writing only 15 reviewers have given their feedback on the product. It's also available from Home Depot for the same price; there, 53 buyers have given it a 4.5 star average rating. The tool's versatility in supporting batteries for your frontline tools, as well as acting as a remote charging solution for phones, tablets, and more, makes it a great potential find for any sort of user.
USB Lithium 3/8-Inch Ratchet Kit
The USB Lithium range frequently rivals Ryobi's mainline 18V One+ catalog. The tools in this line offer surprising power even when compared to standard 18V models, and their low price tags make them ideal for buyers looking to create a mobile toolkit or even renters seeking a few crucial home maintenance tools that won't break the bank or take up too much space. The USB Lithium 3/8-Inch Ratchet Kit seems to meet these criteria. It's a $69 purchase and features 251 reviews with a 4.7 star average rating on Ryobi's website, making it an example of a small-scale tool that provides big time job support. As is the case with other USB Lithium products, it comes packaged with a battery and USB-C cable in tow, allowing you to get working with the unit right away, even if it's your first tool from Ryobi's USB Lithium line.
The ratchet features a 3/8-inch drive, sitting in the middle position among the three most common drive sizes. It offers an ergonomic body with an easy-to-use trigger action that delivers up to 10 ft.-lbs. of torque. The tool is shaped just like a typical ratchet handle, however, allowing users to manually tighten fasteners when the job calls for it with the unit. Putting some elbow grease into the tool, you'll gain the ability to drive 50 ft.-lbs. of torque with the equipment. However, be aware that you'll have to bring your own ratchet sockets, as none are included.
18V ONE+ Jig Saw
The 18V ONE+ Jig Saw is among some of the most cost-effective tools Ryobi offers. It's listed at a new lower price of $50, down from $79 previously. That makes it an extremely valuable addition to the tool collection of any woodworker or home improver, and buyers note that even with this low price tag the tool doesn't miss a step. It has been reviewed by 457 customers, and they give it a 4.9-star average rating.
The tool offers a variable speed trigger to control its cutting velocity with a range from zero to 3,000 strokes per minute. Ryobi says the tool's body also dampens vibration by 30%. The jig saw features a ergonomic, D-shaped handle to reduce user fatigue across lengthy cuts and includes a tool-free blade release that makes swapping cutting accessories painless and fast. Other features, like four orbital settings and an LED work light, combine to make this tool a potent cutting option.
USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit
Ryobi makes few different soldering tools, and it's most ambitious hybrid power station is among the best soldering irons you'll find on the market (more on that later). For a similarly low price that doesn't disappoint, the USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit is a tool with plenty of premium features and a mobile footprint that cuts the cord entirely. It's available for $70 at Ryobi's website and at Home Depot; at Ryobi the tool has received a 4.2 star average rating from 34 buyers, while Home Depot's listing features a 4.5 star average from 97 customer reviews.
The tool delivers up to 900 degree Fahrenheit temperatures in under two minutes, and when placing the tip cover back on the tool it automatically shuts off and begins the cooldown process for safety and convenient storage. It also features an auto shutoff function after 10 minutes of use, allowing for the complete elimination of worry over whether you turned the tool off when you finished or not. It's ready to solder in just 40 seconds from startup and features a 10 watt power output for a small but powerful approach to delicate electronic repair and jewelry making tasks. The unit naturally comes with a USB Lithium battery and USB-C cable, and it features introduces a battery level status bar and an LED work light.
USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit
Home improvement enthusiasts may not immediately see a use for a tool like the USB Lithium Power Cutter Kit. It's ideal for cutting through cardboard, plastic, and other materials, but this might seem like overkill for a box opener and other similar functions. However, this power cutter features the ability to shear through carpet and other tricky material like and leather. This makes it an ideal crafting solution as well as a home improvement tool, as it can provide vast coverage across a wide range of cutting requirements. It can provide precise, powerful shearing action that's simply not replicable with a hand tool or other more intense powered solutions that might also serve this purpose in a pinch.
The power cutter is available for $60 and it features 541 reviews with a 4.7-star average rating. It utilizes an integrated guideline that enhances the precision of the tool's cutting capability. The tool features an onboard LED fuel gauge and also comes equipped with a self-sharpening blade that naturally maintains itself without any additional work on your part. It delivers up to 270 RPM cutting speeds, potentially making it a critical efficiency booster in tackling not just home improvement tasks but also a range of crafting needs like wrapping presents or cutting hobby material.
18V ONE+ One-Handed Reciprocating Saw
The reciprocating saw is a tool that finds itself at home in a variety of settings. There's a variety of formats these come in, and the Ryobi 18V ONE+ One-Handed Reciprocating Saw is an interesting addition to this well-established catalog of cutting and demolition tools. This unit is lightweight, featuring a scaled-down body that allows it to be used with a single hand while maintaining the same level of accuracy and control of a two-handed model. It delivers a maximum speed of 3,000 strokes per minute with a ⅝-inch stroke length, placing it largely in line with the standard reciprocating saw you'll find elsewhere, including within Ryobi's own ecosystem. The tool retails for $60, making it a cost-effective option as well as a functionally rich solution to support cutting needs across the board. Moreover, it features a quick release blade change function to make swapping out cutting implements easier.
The tool has been reviewed by 23 buyers at Ryobi's website with a 5-star average rating coming in the process. It's available at Home Depot for the same price and features 255 reviews with a 4.5-star rating. The tool features a variable speed trigger and an overmold grip that aims to make it more comfortable to use across numerous demanding tasks. It also features a non-marring shoe in the event that you need to maintain the structural integrity of elements around the component you're cutting.
18V ONE+ 3/8-Inch Crown Stapler
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 3/8-Inch Crown Stapler is among its highest rated products, as 899 reviewers on Ryobi's website have given it a 4.9-star average rating. It's also offered for $70, down from its previous list price of $99. The tool can deliver more than 5,500 staples per charge when paired with a ONE+ high capacity Lithium+ battery. It accepts crown staples ranging from ¼-inch to 9/16 of an inch and is also compatible with Arrow T50 staples. The tool comes with a belt clip and a dual screen/wire attachment that make it easier to use across numerous job requirements.
The stapler also utilizes an adjustment knob to control the depth of drive, giving users the ability to dial in precise power output for both heavy duty applications and light fastening tasks. The tool weighs just 3 pounds and operates with a magazine capacity of 85 staples. It aims to deliver quick and efficient fastening coverage for plenty of use cases, including upholstery repair and lawn and garden modernizations like installing chicken wire or weed suppressant layers in planter boxes. The tool eliminates the need to manually grip a stapler, speeding up the process significantly and removing the fatigue that is often associated with this kind of tool.
18V ONE+ 45W Hybrid Soldering Station
The 18V ONE+ 45W Hybrid Soldering Station we briefly mentioned above worth a closer look. It's an interesting solution, listed for $63, which makes it cost-effective for handling electronics repair tasks and more. The tool provides functionality that can be taken on the go; it operates in either a corded power mode or with support from an 18V One+ battery. When powered by a 6Ah battery, it can operate for over 4 hours. The tool features a temperature control knob that provides temperatures between 300 degrees and 900 degrees Fahrenheit. The soldering iron itself is attached via a 3-foot cord and the iron holder and other storage elements are all housed within the same station body.
The tool has received 166 reviews from buyers with a 4.8 star average rating. The station's unique hybrid power setup marks it as a dynamic soldering solution that many other tools in the arena can't match. It comes with support accessories like solder coil and a tip cleaning sponge, as well as two different soldering tips to get you started right away.
18V ONE+ Cordless Compact Workshop Blower
Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Cordless Compact Workshop Blower is a support tool that can be of significant use across numerous workspaces. This can stand in as an outdoor power tool when necessary, handling leaves and other debris in a pinch; however, its primary use case is in on worksites. The tool features three speed settings with a maximum air speed of up to 160 MPH. It's a lightweight and compact tool that allows you to easily blow debris off of workbenches, across the shop floor, and into a corner to form a pile. Rather than painstakingly sweeping the entire area, using a workshop blower allows you to contain your mess in seconds.
This tool is listed for $65 and features a 4.8-star rating from 772 buyers. It utilizes a variable speed trigger alongside its integrated settings, providing significant flexibility and control across your working requirements. The tool measures just under 20 inches in length and is ideally suited to one-handed use, and its 2.5-pound weight allows for a cleanup solution with plenty of power and lots of versatility.
4V Screwdriver
Like many other brands, Ryobi makes a number light duty screwdriving tools. There are plenty of excellent multibit screwdrivers that operate under hand fastening power to consider. Ryobi went a different route with its 4V Screwdriver, though; this solution that can make a genuine and lasting difference in your assembly tasks and repair needs. The tool is listed at Ryobi's website for just $25, and it features a 4.8 star average rating from 852 buyers.
The screwdriver can deliver up to 350 RPM and features ¼-inch hex collet connection to support all standard screwdriving bits. It utilizes an internal 4V battery with compatibility for USB charging built directly into the butt of the tool. A simple forward and reverse button setup stands on the top of the tool to make use easy, and it features two LED lights to cast illumination on your workpiece for use inside dark or recessed areas.
18V ONE+ 10 Oz. Caulk Gun
Professionals often rely on powered caulking guns because of the time saving capabilities of the tool. DIY users frequently don't, however; a standard skeleton caulking gun will run you just a few bucks at your local hardware store, making it feel the upgrade simply isn't worth it. Yet the 18V ONE+ 10 Oz. Caulk Gun is available for $50, realistically a marginal price hike over the typical handheld tool in this arena. It's also notably cheaper than many other powered implements a buyer might consider when adding to their collection. The tool delivers up to 500 pounds of push force, powered by a simple trigger and controlled by a variable speed dial. It includes an onboard puncture tool to eliminate the need for additional gear to open a tube of caulk, adhesive, or sealant before placing it in the tool's holding compartment. It also offers a switch lock and anti-drip technology to keep the tool from dispensing your chosen product unless you're actively using the gun.
Buyers give this tool a 4.8 star average rating across 233 reviews. The control offered by the unit allows for strain-free application of tubed construction and renovation products, significantly improving upon the experience you'll have with a standard caulk gun. Rounding things out, the tool has the ability to dispense over 200 10-oz. tubes on a single battery charge, making it ideal for bulk use and simple home improvement projects like sealing up window edges ahead of the winter months.
18V ONE+ 10-Inch Orbital Buffer
Automotive enthusiasts can gain significant value from the 18V ONE+ 10-Inch Orbital Buffer. It's a tool listed for $45 and features a 4.8-star average rating from 330 buyers. The tool features a pair of handles, located on either end of the buffer, allowing for complete control over the unit as rotates the buffing pad beneath the main body. The unit can rotate at speeds up to 2,500 RPM; Ryobi claims it delivers a swirl-free finish for a pristine shine.
As is the case with many tools featuring a constant-on state of use, buffers often give users concern about the longevity of their tool on a single battery charge. However, this Ryobi model delivers up to 90 consecutive minutes of use when paired with an 18V One+ Lithium+ high capacity battery. That's more than enough operational time to get through shining up multiple cars without worrying about running out of power. The tool weighs 4.3 pounds, comes with Ryobi's standard three year warranty covering its power tools, and includes elastic applicator and buffing bonnets in the packaging.
18V ONE+ 1/4 Sheet Sander
Sanding tools are often a high priority for carpenters and woodworkers, DIY renovators, and builders. Sanding equipment can be useful in metalworking shops as well as serving as a support tool for mechanics and project car enthusiasts. Sanders come in many different layouts, and the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 1/4 Sheet Sander is a versatile solution that pairs bulk sanding capabilities with a tool geometry that allows for easy access to corners and tight spaces. A sheet sander is the ideal tool for rapid material removal, and this unit delivers sanding speeds of up to 14,000 oscillations per minute. It features a quick paper change capability and operates with quarter sheets for an easy fractional divide of a whole piece of sandpaper.
The sander is available as a bare tool for $59. It can also be found with a 4Ah battery and charger for $117 for those needing additional power support for their collection. The individual tool's price tag is notably reasonable, and buyers give it high praise. 183 reviewers have given it a 4.7 star average rating, indicating its value as a high volume support solution when tackling numerous jobs. It offers onboard dust collection with additional vacuum compatibility and comes with a dust bag and an assortment of sandpaper, regardless if you buy the standalone tool or as part of the kit.
Methodology
All of these cordless, battery-powered Ryobi tools come recccommeded by users, as they have at least 50 reviews and sport a 4.0 star average or better. Each one is an interesting find that may not already be in your toolkit, therefore offering the ability to expand your horizons as a DIYer or repairer tackling jobs around the house or in the workshop.