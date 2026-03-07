4 Travel Gadgets You Should Think Twice Before Buying

Long-haul flights and other forms of travel have become dramatically less boring and easier to endure — partially thanks to improved comfort and engineering, but mostly due to the fact that our smartphones and accessories keep us distracted. A good pair of noise-canceling headphones will block out the constant hum of the engine, and a fully charged tablet with downloaded Netflix movies will keep you entertained. Perhaps add a compact power bank to the mix that can restore some or all of your device's battery.

As innovation has accelerated, so has the number of gizmos tagged as being "travel essentials." Think about it — do you really need a motorized suitcase with built-in GPS that follows you around the airport, only for you to worry about charging yet another gadget before your trip? A comfortable neck pillow is understandable, but one with built-in headphones that sounds exponentially worse than a dedicated pair of headphones is harder to justify.

Similarly, a quick search on Amazon for travel gadgets will fetch you dozens of exciting options, but not all of them are worth the money or carrying space. Read on as we explore a few travel accessories that you might want to avoid buying — or at least think twice about before adding them to your cart.