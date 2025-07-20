5 Of The Best Apps For Roaming Data And eSIMs

Whether you're a travel vlogger roaming the world with a camera, a digital nomad, or you simply enjoy exploring different parts of the world, one of the most important things to do on your phone before traveling is to sort out the internet connectivity. Your regular carrier may offer you roaming plans, but they would almost always be more expensive compared to getting a dedicated SIM for the country you're visiting. While you can still head to your destination and pick up a SIM card from a local store, it's inconvenient. So, an effective workaround that not only takes just a few minutes but also doesn't occupy a physical SIM slot on your phone is getting an eSIM.

There are several apps and services that you can install on a compatible phone to purchase an eSIM suitable for the country you're traveling to. This is a convenient solution, since you can technically have a SIM before you arrive at your destination. You can use it to book a cab or look up directions to your hotel. Apart from convenience, the biggest advantage is the cost. An eSIM purchased via apps like these can turn out to be substantially cheaper than getting a roaming plan from your carrier. The savings only get better as the duration of your stay increases. Now, several such apps let you purchase eSIMs, so it can be confusing to choose one that works best for your usage. Owing to this, we decided to list a few of the best eSIM apps for roaming data, based on parameters like pricing, network stability, number of countries supported, and additional perks.