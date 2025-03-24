Will An eSIM Work With Your iPhone? Here's How To Find Out
For the longest time, using a physical SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) card was the only way to connect cell phones to a carrier's network. Although physical SIM cards have gotten smaller over the years, they are no longer the only option. More and more phone manufacturers are pushing users towards an embedded SIM (eSIM), mainly due to the convenience, flexibility, and security it offers over its physical counterpart. As a result, most flagship smartphones released in recent years offer eSIM support. Cellular companies have also made it easier than before to transition from physical SIM to eSIM. However, if you plan to switch to eSIM on your iPhone, you'll want to ensure that it's eSIM-compatible.
If you have an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, or later models, it supports eSIM. In fact, in the US, Apple has opted for eSIM-only models with iPhone 14 and later. So, the easiest way to tell if your iPhone supports eSIM is by checking its model name. You can do this by going to Settings > General > About. Keep in mind that eSIM compatibility can vary by region. For instance, iPhone models sold in mainland China are not eSIM compatible.
Thankfully, there are also other ways to check if your iPhone is eSIM-ready. Below, we walk you through them. Let's dive in!
How to tell if your iPhone is eSIM compatible?
To check if your iPhone supports eSIM, you can go to Settings > General > About. If you see an IMEI number under the Digital SIM section, it means your iPhone is eSIM-compatible. Alternatively, you can confirm eSIM support by checking if your iPhone shows the option to add one in the Settings menu. For that, you need to open the Settings app and tap on Cellular or Mobile Service. If you see the "Add eSIM" option, it means your iPhone supports eSIM. If you have a newer model, like iPhone 13 or later, you can use two active eSIMs simultaneously and store as many as eight or more eSIMs.
Once you've confirmed your iPhone supports eSIM, you'll need to check if your cell carrier does as well. You can visit Apple's website to view a list of wireless carriers that support eSIM in different countries. If eligible, adding an eSIM to your iPhone is a fairly straightforward process.
A major benefit of using an eSIM is that, unlike a physical one, it cannot be removed from your iPhone. This means if your iPhone ever gets stolen or lost, you'll have a better chance of locating it using Find My. For the iPhone models that support multiple eSIMs, you can easily switch between them directly from the Settings app.