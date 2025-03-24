Will An eSIM Work With Your iPhone? Here's How To Find Out

For the longest time, using a physical SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) card was the only way to connect cell phones to a carrier's network. Although physical SIM cards have gotten smaller over the years, they are no longer the only option. More and more phone manufacturers are pushing users towards an embedded SIM (eSIM), mainly due to the convenience, flexibility, and security it offers over its physical counterpart. As a result, most flagship smartphones released in recent years offer eSIM support. Cellular companies have also made it easier than before to transition from physical SIM to eSIM. However, if you plan to switch to eSIM on your iPhone, you'll want to ensure that it's eSIM-compatible.

If you have an iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, or later models, it supports eSIM. In fact, in the US, Apple has opted for eSIM-only models with iPhone 14 and later. So, the easiest way to tell if your iPhone supports eSIM is by checking its model name. You can do this by going to Settings > General > About. Keep in mind that eSIM compatibility can vary by region. For instance, iPhone models sold in mainland China are not eSIM compatible.

Thankfully, there are also other ways to check if your iPhone is eSIM-ready. Below, we walk you through them. Let's dive in!