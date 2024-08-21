6 Things You Need To Do On Your Phone Before Traveling Internationally

If you want to play it safe and stop using your cellular services altogether, you can opt to temporarily disable them on your phone. One way to do so is to turn off data roaming on your iPhone and Android devices.

Advertisement

To disable data roaming on your iPhone, go to your Settings and navigate to Cellular (or Mobile Service). Turn on Cellular Data if you haven't already. Then, select Cellular Data Options and toggle off the option for Data Roaming. On Android, launch Settings, type "roaming" in the search bar, and turn it off. It's also a good idea to put your device on airplane mode. This prevents you from accidentally turning on and using your cellular data. Simply go to the Control Center on your iPhone and Quick Settings on your Android and tap on the airplane icon.

If you really want to guarantee you won't use any data while abroad, just remove your physical SIM card and keep it stashed away in a safe place until you're back home and ready to insert it again. For eSIM users, however, you can't outright remove your eSIM, as this can potentially disable the associated phone number for good. What you can do is turn off its data roaming option and enable airplane mode.

Advertisement

So now, without cellular service, how can you send messages and surf the web? Well, all you really need is a Wi-Fi network. Even with airplane mode on, you can still connect to the Wi-Fi networks available in your hotel. You can also get yourself a portable Wi-Fi hotspot with international coverage.