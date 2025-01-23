6 Best Digital Cameras That Come With A Flip Screen

The creator economy is booming worldwide. There has never been a better time to create content online, whether it's on YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok. What makes it even better is the extremely low entry barrier since anyone can start recording with their smartphone. After all, some of the best smartphone cameras today can compete with DSLRs.

Advertisement

Once you gain a decent number of followers, though, you may feel the need to upgrade your production quality. That's when you should ideally pick up a dedicated camera for content creation. While there are several parameters to look for in a camera, one of the most important ones when recording yourself is a flip screen.

Before I started writing, I tried my hand at making YouTube videos. I made close to 400 videos over four years –- all by myself. I didn't have a camera person, so framing myself for a shot was the biggest challenge. Thankfully, I had a camera with a flip screen that made things a lot easier. The importance of a flip screen is even more emphasized if you're planning on vlogging or making videos with yourself as the subject. So, I decided to put my experience to good use by creating a list of the best digital cameras that come with a flip screen. From beginner cameras to high-end shooters, there's something for everyone!

Advertisement