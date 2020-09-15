Sony Alpha 7C claims world’s smallest full-frame camera system title

Despite their pedigree, Sony’s smartphones haven’t exactly been known for their photography prowess. If you really want a Sony-branded shooter, you’ll have to look to its dedicated cameras, many of which might be literally too heavy for comfort. Perhaps trying to appeal to a more mobile audience, Sony is launching its new Alpha 7C camera which, together with a new FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens and HVL-F28RM flash, is touted to be the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame camera system.

Measuring only 4.9 x 2.8 x 2.2 inches and weighing only 18 oz (1.13 lbs), the Sony Alpha 7C claims to be the world’s lightest and smallest full-frame camera. Despite that, the unit still features a 5-axis in-body stabilizer and a high-capacity NP-FZ100 battery to meet every photography or cinematography need. It also sports a vari-angle LCD monitor that makes it easier to take selfies or vlog, the latter thanks to a dedicated and easy-to-reach MOVIE button on the top of the camera.

The Alpha 7C is no slouch in specs either, with a 24.2MP 35mm full-frame BSI Exmor R CMOS sensor and the latest BIONZ X image processor. The camera is capable of ultra hi-def 4K video recording as well as high-speed Full HD recording at 120 fps. The small camera is also packed with Sony’s popular AF features, including Real-time Eye AF while recording video.

Sony’s smallest full-frame camera doesn’t come alone, though. As part of this new line, the FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 is presented to be the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame Zoom lens in that regard, featuring a minimum focus distance of 0.3m (wide-angle) to 0.45m (telephoto). These two are joined by a new HVL-F28RM Compact Flash that, while not the smallest, is advertised to be smaller and lighter than any before it.

That compactness does come at a literal price though, with the Sony Alpha 7C retailing for $1,799.99 body only starting late October. A kit that packages the Alpha 7C and the FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 zoom lens will also launch next month for $2,099.99 but the lens alone will only be available next year for $499.99. The HVL-F28RM flash arrives in winter for $249.99