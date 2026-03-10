4 Home Depot Finds That Outshine Walmart In Price And Quality

Both Walmart and Home Depot have some ToughSystem tool boxes, but you should get yours at Home Depot. There are two reasons for this. The first and most obvious reason is that Home Depot sells many of these same toolboxes for cheaper. For example, Walmart sells the Rolling Toolbox 2.0 for $167.99, while Home Depot has it in store for $125 — and it's currently discounted even further, to $109.

If you need a reason beyond the lower price to avoid Walmart for these toolboxes, there's the fact that Home Depot has way more ToughSystem products for sale. This is relevant because ToughSystem is DeWalt's line of modular storage solutions, meaning it's at its strongest when you buy more than one box. ToughSystem boxes stack on top of each other, and a locking system makes them stick to one another. They don't have to sacrifice space for this, either, and include some of DeWalt's biggest toolboxes.

These storing solutions mostly share the same width and depth, and many are compatible with the same ToughSystem tool trays. These trays are among the ToughSystem products available from Walmart, but they're only offered by third-party Marketplace sellers (meaning you won't find them in store) and they're significantly more expensive than at Home Depot.