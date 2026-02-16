Why Hart Tools Are Being Discontinued
Home improvement can be tough for DIYers working on a budget, as even the smallest household jobs can get very expensive, very fast. It's important to save money, especially on power tools, which is why many people use the Hart brand. But unfortunately, this affordable line of tools is being discontinued by parent company Techtronic Industries Limited (TTI), which is shifting its focus to other core brands.
TTI revealed in its announcement that it plans on keeping Hart in its family of brands. However, there was no indication from the company on what exactly that means moving forward. TTI also did not confirm Hart tool profits were down but did state that demand is up for Milwaukee and Ryobi, two other popular brands owned by the Chinese company. TTI Chief Executive Officer Steven Philip Richman said in the announcement that the company had managed to stay strong during a challenging economic period. "The discontinuation of the HART business further supports our ability to deliver our medium-term internal profitability objectives," Richman remarked.
Hart tools were sold exclusively at Walmart, and as of this writing, inventory is getting low on several items. Some tools and accessories are also now listed as "out of stock," and the same may begin happening in stores as well. TTI's official announcement was made via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's Issuer Information Service on December 11, 2025.
Hart's history and Walmart's other tool option
Hart Tools was originally founded as a California-based company in 1983. The company started out small, focusing mainly on framing hammers. But that eventually led to the creation of other tools, including axes, chisels, and wedges. Eventually, Hart expanded its lineup into a fully realized hand tool and power tool brand. Hart was later sold to Techtronic Industries Company Limited (TTI) in 2007 and by 2019, Hart had become an exclusive brand sold at Walmart.
There's been no word on whether or not another tool brand will fill the void left by Hart. However, Hart customers could try Hyper-Tough tools, a brand you might not realize is owned by Walmart. Like Hart, Hyper-Tough is made for DIYers with an extensive line that includes a wide variety of hand tools, power tools, and other equipment. It's a budget-friendly brand with many tools selling at prices that are comparable to Hart Tools.
The Hyper-Tough brand has other benefits as well, including a 20V battery platform that allows batteries to be shared between select tools. Hyper-Tough also offers brushless variants of some tools that deliver more power and better performance. Plus, you can also get replacement parts for some outdoor equipment either in-store or online.