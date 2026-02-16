Why Hart Tools Are Being Discontinued

Home improvement can be tough for DIYers working on a budget, as even the smallest household jobs can get very expensive, very fast. It's important to save money, especially on power tools, which is why many people use the Hart brand. But unfortunately, this affordable line of tools is being discontinued by parent company Techtronic Industries Limited (TTI), which is shifting its focus to other core brands.

TTI revealed in its announcement that it plans on keeping Hart in its family of brands. However, there was no indication from the company on what exactly that means moving forward. TTI also did not confirm Hart tool profits were down but did state that demand is up for Milwaukee and Ryobi, two other popular brands owned by the Chinese company. TTI Chief Executive Officer Steven Philip Richman said in the announcement that the company had managed to stay strong during a challenging economic period. "The discontinuation of the HART business further supports our ability to deliver our medium-term internal profitability objectives," Richman remarked.

Hart tools were sold exclusively at Walmart, and as of this writing, inventory is getting low on several items. Some tools and accessories are also now listed as "out of stock," and the same may begin happening in stores as well. TTI's official announcement was made via the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's Issuer Information Service on December 11, 2025.