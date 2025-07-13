Who Owns Hart Tools And Where Are They Made?
These days, there are more brand names than ever operating in the mid-range tool arena. One might easily argue that Hart is among the most prominent, if only because of the brand's exclusivity deal with big-box retail titan Walmart. Big box exclusivity aside, Hart's status as a major market player has been bolstered by a growing reputation for manufacturing solid tools that won't set consumers back too many Greenbacks.
If you're unfamiliar with the brand, Hart was founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1983. At the time, however, its product line consisted solely of framing hammers. Hammers are still a big part of the Hart product line, currently available online and through Walmart. But in the decades since its founding, the company's offerings have expanded well beyond just those tools, with the Hart logo now fronting dozens of powered cordless devices, handheld tools, and various other DIY accessories.
Given the origins of the Hart brand, you might be thrilled by the prospect that Walmart is backing a distinctly American company. You might also be tempted to consider that the company's products are even American in origin. But you'd be wrong on both counts. As for the first notion, Hart obviously does boast American roots. Since 2007, however, the company has been owned by Techtronic Industries (aka TTI), a Hong Kong, China-based operation that you may not realize owns several well-known tool outfits. And yes, you'd be correct in assuming that ownership status affects Hart's manufacturing process.
Hart Tools are largely manufactured overseas
With talks of tariffs and trade wars dominating conversations about the global economy, where a product is made is as important as it's ever been. But it is often tough to discern exactly where many tool brands are actually manufactured these days. But even some of those "Made in the USA" tags can be misleading, as they are often further qualified by statements like "with global materials." Some even stretch things further with the tag "Assembled in the USA."
As for Hart, the company's American origins further complicate the matter. While it is difficult to pinpoint exactly where Hart's products are actually made, given the brand's ties to Techtronic Industries, assumptions can be made that many are made in China. And according to Hart's packaging materials, some of its products are indeed produced in TTI's Chinese manufacturing plants, possibly even in the same facilities that make Ryobi devices. That being said, the company also purports to operate production facilities in Mexico, Vietnam, and the United States. So yes, it is entirely possible that Hart's tools are produced in factories outside of China, and that info should be displayed on the product's packaging.
Whatever the case, the global origins of Hart's product line are backed up by the fact that the brand is specifically marketing a "Made in America" line of tools. At present, that lineup includes just four handheld tools, as well as a set of polishing wheels and a carpet cleaning solution, accounting for a small percentage of Hart's offerings. It's also not clear where, exactly, those products are made in the USA.