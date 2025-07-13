Who Owns Hart Tools And Where Are They Made?

These days, there are more brand names than ever operating in the mid-range tool arena. One might easily argue that Hart is among the most prominent, if only because of the brand's exclusivity deal with big-box retail titan Walmart. Big box exclusivity aside, Hart's status as a major market player has been bolstered by a growing reputation for manufacturing solid tools that won't set consumers back too many Greenbacks.

If you're unfamiliar with the brand, Hart was founded in Los Angeles, California, in 1983. At the time, however, its product line consisted solely of framing hammers. Hammers are still a big part of the Hart product line, currently available online and through Walmart. But in the decades since its founding, the company's offerings have expanded well beyond just those tools, with the Hart logo now fronting dozens of powered cordless devices, handheld tools, and various other DIY accessories.

Given the origins of the Hart brand, you might be thrilled by the prospect that Walmart is backing a distinctly American company. You might also be tempted to consider that the company's products are even American in origin. But you'd be wrong on both counts. As for the first notion, Hart obviously does boast American roots. Since 2007, however, the company has been owned by Techtronic Industries (aka TTI), a Hong Kong, China-based operation that you may not realize owns several well-known tool outfits. And yes, you'd be correct in assuming that ownership status affects Hart's manufacturing process.