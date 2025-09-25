Walmart Has An Answer To Amazon's Prime Day, But The Deals Run Even Longer

Just like last year, Walmart will once again go head-to-head with Amazon this October. No doubt spurred by Amazon's announcement of its Prime Big Deal Days on October 7th and 8th, Walmart will be rolling out its first big holiday shopping event of the season: the "Walmart Deals" promotion from October 7th to the 12th. That's one day earlier than Amazon's sale and four days longer in total, and, unlike Prime Big Deal Days, you won't have to have a paid membership to shop the deals.

As always, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will be exclusive to Prime members. That means you'll have to pay a fee of $14.99 per month or $139 annually to get the discounts (unless you're someone who qualifies for a discounted Amazon Prime membership). It gives Walmart the chance to strategically leverage more accessibility over Amazon: Its sale is open to all shoppers both online and in stores, no exclusions. That said, Walmart+ members still get a leg up. They'll have early access to shop deals beginning the evening of October 6th.