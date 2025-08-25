What's Included In Walmart's Highly-Rated 6-Tool Combo Kit?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Over the years, Walmart has developed a reputation for being a budget-friendly big box store where you can pick up almost anything you might need, including groceries, prescription drugs, furniture, clothes, and various other homewares. Yes, the big box giant also carries a complete line of gear for smaller home improvement projects, including a range of hand tools and power tools that might help you tackle those jobs with greater ease.
If you've shopped Walmart's tool section of late, you've likely noticed that Hart tools are prominently featured on the shelves. That's because the retail chain has an exclusivity agreement with the brand, which is actually owned by Techtronic Industries. That pairing makes a lot of sense, as Hart is regarded as a solid mid-range brand that's well regarded compared with competitors. For proof of Hart's wallet-friendly ways, look no further than the 6-piece 20V Power Tool Combo Kit it's currently offering through Walmart's online storefront for just $248.
That kit includes 6 different power tools from Hart's 20V lineup, including a 1/2" power drill, a 1/4" impact driver, an orbital sander, a 7/8" reciprocal saw, a 6 1/2" circular saw, and a portable 200 Lumens LED work light. Along with those items, you also get two rechargeable 20V Lithium Ion batteries, a charger, and a portable storage bag. Apart from the tempting price, that kit has been well-reviewed by users, who've rated it at 4.6 stars out of 5. Here's what they're saying about Hart's 6-piece combo kit.
Here's what customers are actually saying about the Hart power tool kit
Given that price point, and favorable user rating, the 6-piece Hart Power Tool kit being sold through Walmart looks to be a solid option for anyone looking to assemble a tool kit for DIY projects around the house. But before you shell out for tools from any of Walmart's budget tool brands, you might be wise to dig deep and see exactly what users are saying about them.
As for the Hart Combo Kit, that 4.6 star rating is based on feedback from 1,115 users, with 993 of those users rating the kit at 4 stars or higher. From the satisfied 5-star customers, most praised the kit for the number of included items, as well as the quality of the tools themselves. Likewise, several of the reviews rave about the sticker price, with one user even titling their review, "The Best One and Done kit for Cordless and DIY'ers." Among the 4-star reviewers, many praise the kit for the same reasons, though several did note that their kit came with a defective battery.
Of the 122 ratings at 3-stars or lower, a notable number of reviewers claim that their kits also came with a bum battery. So, the power sources may be a legit concern for anyone eyeing Hart's 6-piece Combo Kit. Moreover, there were several users who noted that their kit came with a defective tool. Still others deemed the tools as low-quality, stating that theirs began malfunctioning after just a few uses, or stopped working altogether after extended usage.