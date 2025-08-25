What's Included In Walmart's Highly-Rated 6-Tool Combo Kit?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the years, Walmart has developed a reputation for being a budget-friendly big box store where you can pick up almost anything you might need, including groceries, prescription drugs, furniture, clothes, and various other homewares. Yes, the big box giant also carries a complete line of gear for smaller home improvement projects, including a range of hand tools and power tools that might help you tackle those jobs with greater ease.

If you've shopped Walmart's tool section of late, you've likely noticed that Hart tools are prominently featured on the shelves. That's because the retail chain has an exclusivity agreement with the brand, which is actually owned by Techtronic Industries. That pairing makes a lot of sense, as Hart is regarded as a solid mid-range brand that's well regarded compared with competitors. For proof of Hart's wallet-friendly ways, look no further than the 6-piece 20V Power Tool Combo Kit it's currently offering through Walmart's online storefront for just $248.

That kit includes 6 different power tools from Hart's 20V lineup, including a 1/2" power drill, a 1/4" impact driver, an orbital sander, a 7/8" reciprocal saw, a 6 1/2" circular saw, and a portable 200 Lumens LED work light. Along with those items, you also get two rechargeable 20V Lithium Ion batteries, a charger, and a portable storage bag. Apart from the tempting price, that kit has been well-reviewed by users, who've rated it at 4.6 stars out of 5. Here's what they're saying about Hart's 6-piece combo kit.