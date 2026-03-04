5 Apple CarPlay Voice Commands You Need To Be Using

Apple CarPlay is quite useful for techie drivers who want to use their iPhones for navigation, entertainment, and other tasks while driving. But even though this car interface is designed to reduce distractions and let you focus more on your driving, the fact that you have to take one hand off the steering wheel and your eyes off the road to manipulate it can be dangerous at times.

That's why you should turn on Apple CarPlay voice commands. To do so, you need to go to CarPlay's settings (when you're parked), choose Accessibility, scroll down to Physical and Motor, and then turn on Voice Control. You'll also find the ability to change CarPlay's text size in this menu, which is one of the useful CarPlay features most users miss out on. After you've turned on Voice Control, you should see its icon appear under the signal bar on the left side of your display.

There are quite a few commands available, but we're listing the most useful ones we found and now use daily. So, if you want additional convenience without compromising on safety, here are some of the Apple CarPlay voice commands you need to start using.