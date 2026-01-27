4 Useful CarPlay Features Most Users Don't Know About

CarPlay is an invaluable tool to drivers that are tied into the Apple ecosystem — mirroring their iPhone to the dashboard screen of their vehicle so various apps and features can be accessed without grabbing the phone itself. It's an incredibly handy innovation that many utilize every day for accessing Apple Maps and Apple Music.

Since CarPlay launched all the way back in 2014, Apple has made numerous changes, updates, and additions to it. Thus, there are some underrated CarPlay apps worth giving a try, and there are built-in features most don't even know about.

Overall, CarPlay has come a long way in the over a decade since it was released, yet many drivers aren't getting as much out of it as they could. These are just a few useful features you should be aware of to improve your time behind the wheel, and how to implement them the next time you connect.