Don't Get Caught Holding Your Phone While Driving In This State (Even If It's Off)

In a statement to The Sacramento Bee, California law firm Chain, Cohn and Clark clarified the precise reach of this amended driving safety law. In simplest terms, driving while holding a phone in your hands for any purpose, whether it's navigation, communication, entertainment, or just checking your notifications, is now against the law. This also goes for any kind of touching or manipulation of the phone, or even just holding it and looking at it without directly interfacing with it. Even if the phone is off, it's still a violation.

According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, it is okay to use a phone in your car so long as it's mounted in an unobtrusive way, and you're not using it excessively. For example, if it's mounted to your windshield or dashboard in a phone holder in a position that doesn't distract you from the road, or if it's sent to a car's screen via Android Auto. You are allowed to touch or manipulate the device if it's mounted, though all interactions should be kept brief, no more than a single quick swipe, with hands-free interactions like voice commands being preferable.

Should you be caught by California police violating this law, you'll receive a fine of $20, with an additional $50 slapped on for each subsequent violation. If you absolutely have to use your phone in the car, make sure you do so safely via assistive gadgets like dedicated hands-free control devices.