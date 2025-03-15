These Two Gadgets Can Help You Use A Phone In Your Car Safely
One major problem with technological advancements happens when two big inventions simply don't mix, and it's no secret that cars and cell phones fall into this category. Since the invention of mobile phones, the ability to call and text from the palm of one's hand has posed a serious threat. As such, research shows that distracted driving due to phone use increases car accidents. A study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that about 30,000 accidents each year are due to cellphone use, and about 8 to 10% of those accidents are fatal. Thankfully, there are plenty of inventions that are helping decrease this number: Android Auto and CarPlay, as well as hands-free calling systems, help drivers use their phones safely while behind the wheel.
Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention that there are some great phone holders for your car that help mitigate risk by keeping your phone out of your hand, but these tech accessories and gadgets don't completely take away the need for typing and finagling with a small screen while on the road. If an emergency comes up while you're driving, or if you simply want to touch base with friends, family, or coworkers during a drive, it's far safer to be able to speak the command out loud and have a gadget do the dialing for you.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Screens
Nothing has revolutionized hands-free phone gadgets quite like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Both of these systems connect your phone directly to your car's infotainment area and offer hands-free phone use. That includes showing large maps, voice assistant access, and much more. With both systems, you can display multiple important pieces of information, allowing you to view and control your audio and text messages on the same screen as your GPS.
Since Apple CarPlay's invention in 2014, many vehicles are sold with the built-in screen for it and Android Auto. Over 800 models are compatible with Apple CarPlay, and over 500 work with Android Auto. That means there's a high likelihood that your car's screen is already compatible with these two systems, and you can simply plug in or connect your phone wirelessly to begin using them.
However, if your car isn't on either list, you don't need to splurge for a new vehicle. There are plenty of third-party manufacturers that offer screens that easily plug into your car. The HAUXIY 9" Portable Apple CarPlay and Android Auto screen, which retails for just $119.56, is one such option. It comes with a dash camera and 1080p backup camera, so the display can show your car's surroundings, making things like parallel parking infinitely easier.
Bluetooth phone control devices
The other option for car owners whose vehicles aren't on the list of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible systems (which means everyone who owns a car that was made before 2014) is a Bluetooth hands-free device. This choice is likely to be even safer for drivers, as it eliminates the need for a screen altogether and instead has a few simple buttons. The square device pictured above, which is the UNBREAKcable Bluetooth 5.3 FM Transmitter for Car, is just $26.99 and can be used in just about any car out there, so long as you have a 12V socket and a built-in radio. Simply place the device in the electrical plug and tune your car's radio to the station listed on the device, then you can play music and take calls through your car's speakers.
Alternatively, the SUNITECH Bluetooth Car Speaker slides onto your sun visor, has its own speaker system, and needs to be charged separately. The device has a large, green button that will activate Siri or Google Assistant and allow you to say commands to make calls, send texts, or start playing music. Those commands will then be answered via the device's speakers, which could be helpful if you want the sound closer to you, but might be annoying for passengers. Yet, at $31.99, it's another cheap way to avoid taking your eyes off the road for a simple phone call.