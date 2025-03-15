These Two Gadgets Can Help You Use A Phone In Your Car Safely

One major problem with technological advancements happens when two big inventions simply don't mix, and it's no secret that cars and cell phones fall into this category. Since the invention of mobile phones, the ability to call and text from the palm of one's hand has posed a serious threat. As such, research shows that distracted driving due to phone use increases car accidents. A study from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that about 30,000 accidents each year are due to cellphone use, and about 8 to 10% of those accidents are fatal. Thankfully, there are plenty of inventions that are helping decrease this number: Android Auto and CarPlay, as well as hands-free calling systems, help drivers use their phones safely while behind the wheel.

Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention that there are some great phone holders for your car that help mitigate risk by keeping your phone out of your hand, but these tech accessories and gadgets don't completely take away the need for typing and finagling with a small screen while on the road. If an emergency comes up while you're driving, or if you simply want to touch base with friends, family, or coworkers during a drive, it's far safer to be able to speak the command out loud and have a gadget do the dialing for you.