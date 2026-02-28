5 Of The Best Coast-To-Coast Routes For Motorcycles, According To Riders

One of the great joys of owning a motorcycle is going on road trips. You get to experience nature in a way that people in a car simply don't, and while it is exhausting for beginners, it's definitely something worth building up to. Arguably the most intense and rewarding road trip a rider can take is the coast-to-coast cross-country trip. It's a grueling ride that covers thousands of miles, but it's also a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

When planning to take this trip, the biggest decision to make is routing. Sure, there's an app for that, but planning a route on paper is difficult because you don't know what you're missing if you've never taken trips across the country like that before. Many riders have taken to places like Reddit to compare their trips, and see which routes others prefer.

Which routes do riders prefer? Well, we'll get to our selection process later in the article, but there were a few big routes that stood out above the rest. These routes give you a good mixture of highway and scenic riding, and some even have historical value. Obviously, there are a thousand ways to get from one coast to the other, and most of them will work just fine. In any case, here are some ideas to get your road trip plan started.