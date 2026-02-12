5 Things You Need To Stop Doing If You Drive A Motorcycle

Riding a motorcycle is one of the most freeing experiences you can have. Even if you have all the luxuries of being inside a car and even a chauffeur to drive you around in it, sitting astride a bike is just a different feeling. Modern motorcycles offer a ton of features that make for a more comfortable ride. However, doing so will always be a high-stakes game of focus, physics, and continuous learning. It doesn't matter if you have the one of the safest and most beginner-friendly motorcycles ever built — you still need to take care while on the road.

After years on two wheels, I have realized that the most dangerous habits aren't only the obviously reckless ones like performing stunts on highways or unnecessary speeding through traffic. For serious riders who really want to drive safely, you can't overlook even minor issues; a small lapse in judgment can result in la life-altering injury on a bike. It's not always about wearing a well-ranked bike helmet or sturdy, protective riding jacket; you can avoid major accidents by simply removing unnecessary risks from your ride.

Dangerous behavior can include things like wearing the wrong shoes, adopting bad driving habits, allowing yourself to get distracted, or blindly trusting what you see while on the road. It's time to unlearn some of these bad behaviors. Here are five things that you need to stop doing if you drive a motorcycle.