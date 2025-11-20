Drivers Who Don't Know These Motorcycle Rules Are A Serious Risk On The Road

It's an absolute must for motorcyclists to know the rules of the road before heading out on a ride, but why isn't the same expected of the drivers they share the road with? Car commuters obviously make up a greater percentage of people on the road than motorcyclists, and yet motorcycle riders continue to be more at risk than drivers. It's grim, but the number of motorcycle fatalities is about 30 times higher than the number of car fatalities each year. There are a few things that drivers can commit to memory to try and reverse this trend: Know your state's lane filtering and lane splitting laws, keep a safe distance from motorcycles on the road, and watch your blind spots.

First and foremost, confusion about lane filtering and lane splitting laws continues to put everyone on the road at serious risk. Lane filtering is when two-wheeled vehicles weave in and out of lanes during traffic, while splitting is when they ride the line between lanes in traffic. Both techniques are only expressly legal in California, while states like Arizona, Utah, Montana, Minnesota, and Colorado have laws that allow filtering only. Several dozen states have banned both, and many others remain in legislative limbo as proposals are in various stages of advancing or stalling. Because motorcyclists face some of the highest risks on the road, it's in drivers' best interest to know whether or not lane splitting and filtering are legal where they happen to be driving.