Why Do Motorcyclists Sometimes Swerve In Their Lane?

To many drivers — particularly those with no motorcycle experience — the actions of motorcycle riders might seem bizarre. Even enigmatic. The thing is, this makes sense when you really think about it.

Motorcycle riders aren't protected by a large metal frame or airbags. They're basically just straddling an engine with a pair of wheels attached to it. Which means riders have to take extra precautions and perform additional actions while on the road. It's why they utilize a large variety of motorcycle hand signals (which benefit themselves, fellow riders, and other drivers), after all.

It's also why you might sometimes spot a rider swerving around in their lane. Most say "swerving," but in actuality it's often an intentional maneuver to keep the rider and those around them safe. Major motorcycle brands might sell some reliable models but, again, the rider is just sitting on top of an engine with wheels. Often while traveling at highway speeds. Once you look at things from their perspective a bit more, it all starts to make sense.