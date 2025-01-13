18 Motorcycle Hand Signals Everyone On The Road Should Know About

A not-insignificant part of driving a vehicle of any kind, no matter how many wheels it has, is knowing the necessary methods for signaling intent — lane changes, warnings to other drivers, that sort of thing. And it's an important part of riding a motorcycle, too.

Sure you're highly unlikely to find a bike on the road these days that doesn't have functioning turn signals and brake lights, but in situations where a bike's tail lights or signals are malfunctioning motorcycle hand signals are essential. Unless it's at night, in which case hand signals will be much more difficult to see.

During the day, though, it's common for riders to use a variety of hand signals in lieu of (or in addition to) electronic ones. And while the majority of them are intended for use when riding in a group (to communicate with other riders in that group), there are also several signals that are useful for car and truck drivers to make a note of and keep "on hand" as it were.