Avoid Being An Annoying Tailgater By Following This Simple Rule

We've all been there, driving down the highway, only to be constantly distracted by a car or truck following far too close behind us, constantly bobbing around in the rear-view mirror. Whether they are in a rush, or simply just following too close, it's not just annoying but also incredibly dangerous.

Here's the thing, when driving at 60 mph, the average stopping distance is around 240 feet — or 18 car lengths. Now, couple that with the average reaction time for braking of three-quarters of a second, and it's easy to see why following too closely could pose a serious problem. If you're struggling to connect the dots, a car traveling at 60 mph will cover 66 feet in that three-quarters of a second, and so the chances of having a crash when tailgating are no joke.

Fortunately, the NHTSA has a simple rule, and following it is a sure-fire way of getting yourself out of harm's way on the highway — and out of anyone else's rear-view mirror too. The trick is to find a marker ahead of you down the road, it could be a tree, bridge, building, anything — something stationary. As the car ahead of you passes, count in your head from 1,000 to 1,004. You shouldn't reach the marker before you make it to 1,004, and if you do, slow down a touch, pick another marker, and try again. Essentially it's like counting Missisippis, but it's a simple, easy to remember rule, and a brilliant way of staying safe while out on the road.