We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Motorcycles have come a long way from being simple steam-powered vehicles. These days, there's a button for just about everything on your bike. Ride modes, traction control, and even heated seats — you name it. But these features don't just make riding more convenient; they're also designed to keep you safe. And rightfully so, a 2023 study by the National Safety Council shows that motorcycles were involved in 15.5% of traffic fatalities, even though they only make up 3% of registered vehicles in the U.S.

As impressive as these features are, they can become overwhelming. Oftentimes, riders ignore them because they don't even know how they work or what they do. You may even have them functioning in the background without even realizing it. Regardless, you don't want to miss out on a much better riding experience because you lacked the right bit of information. That said, here are 13 modern motorcycle features you didn't know you needed.