How Does Motorcycle ABS Work And Is It Different From Cars?

It doesn't matter how skilled you are on a motorcycle — that heart-stopping moment where you have to slam on the brakes is inevitable. Things can go sideways quickly in such cases, especially when you have two wheels instead of four under you. The front wheel is especially prone to locking up and sending you into a skid. That's precisely where ABS steps in to intervene.

ABS stands for Anti-lock Braking System, and its entire job is to prevent your motorcycle's wheels from locking up during hard braking. The system uses sensors, typically mounted on the rotors or wheel hubs, to constantly monitor how fast each wheel is spinning. This data is fed to a control unit that, if it detects a wheel is about to stop rotating completely while the bike is still moving, springs into action. A hydraulic unit then very briefly reduces the brake pressure you're applying, allowing the wheel to spin again and regain traction before pressure is reapplied.

Now, this isn't exactly a new concept. In fact, the first motorcycle to feature it – the BMW K100 — got it all the way back in 1988. Then, Japanese manufacturers like Honda and Yamaha had followed suit by 1992. Today's systems are even more advanced, with many bikes using dual-channel ECUs that get info from both wheels. Some bikes go the extra mile by incorporating gyroscopes to detect the bike's lean angle for smarter braking in turns.