4 Pros & Cons Of Riding A Motorcycle With A Slipper Clutch

Motorcycle riders often face split-second decisions, especially at high speeds or when an unexpected obstacle appears. One of the common mistakes people make when riding a motorcycle in these situations is to hit the brakes, which shifts weight to the front, causing the front wheel to lock up and leading to a loss of control. As an avid motorcycle enthusiast, I've encountered my fair share of these challenges during my years riding a 2012 Kawasaki Ninja 300.

When going at high speeds, the best way to deal with an obstacle is to apply the brakes and shift to a lower gear. But what if you have less time and need to shift down, say, three gears? In these moments, rapid downshifting can put a huge strain on your transmission and rear wheel, as well as put your safety at risk. I learned firsthand how important the slipper clutch technology can be.

A slipper clutch, also called a back-torque limiter, is technology designed to reduce the effects of engine braking. Initially developed in the 1970s, the slipper clutch technology has become a staple in high-performance bikes. Normal clutches send braking force to the rear wheel via the chain drive and can cause the rear wheel to shake and lose traction. The main point of a slipper clutch is to keep the rear wheel under control during rapid downshifting. My Ninja 300, despite its modest 39 horsepower, could achieve speeds of up to 110 mph, and the slipper clutch was an important part of my road trips. But, what are the pros and cons of riding a motorcycle with the slipper clutch?

