What Is Engine Braking On A Motorcycle And Should It Be Avoided?

Having put thousands of miles on motorcycles over the last half century, any brain power I've dedicated to engine braking while riding a bike happened long ago. When presented with the notion that it should be avoided, I realized that a teachable moment had landed in my lap.

Advertisement

If you've driven a car with an automatic transmission, you've employed engine braking, unless you drive with one foot on the accelerator and the other on the brake pedal. Engine braking, in its simplest form, occurs when a decelerating engine reduces the vehicle's speed. It happens every time you take your foot off the gas pedal. The same scenario plays out for EVs using regenerative braking when slowing down.

Engine braking is more pronounced, especially when combined with downshifting, in vehicles with manual transmissions — like most motorcycles — than those with automatics. Downshifting and employing the resulting engine braking is a great way to scrub speed without overusing your brakes, which in extreme cases could lead to brake fade. However, there are some things to consider.

Advertisement

[Featured image by Hwithaar via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 3.0]