12 Motorcycles With CarPlay Or Android Auto
Motorcycles have come a long way from their stripped-down, analog roots. Today's bikes are smarter, safer, and connected. They're equipped with adaptive cruise control, cornering ABS, tire pressure sensors, and ride-by-wire throttles. The tech infusion is real for some motorcycle brands, and it's not just limited to the bikes themselves. Helmets now come with integrated speakers, voice control, and heads-up displays, offering a cockpit-like experience that even rivals some cars. Brands like Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Honda, and Can-Am are all at the top of pushing the boundaries, adding intuitive infotainment systems and smart riding aids.
One of the most welcome additions in recent years is the integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These systems were once reserved for cars, but now also allow riders to plug in their smartphones and mirror key apps like maps, music, calls, and messages directly onto bright thin-film transistor (TFT) displays. It's a game-changer for navigation and long-haul comfort, especially when paired with a Bluetooth-enabled helmet or intercom system for hands-free audio. Some brands, like Honda and Harley, offer these systems straight from the factory, while others, like Can-Am and SYM, are adopting them into new models as electric and touring segments grow. Some devices can be bought separately and mounted to have the same effect.
The connected motorcycle is no longer a future concept — it's here now, and there are at least 12 that provide a perfect balance of performance and technology.
1. Honda Gold Wing
The Honda Gold Wing has earned legendary status. It's a name synonymous with long-haul comfort and advanced tech. It was first introduced in 1975 as a naked 1,000cc touring machine, but it's since evolved into a full-on luxury cruiser. Its current form, which has a starting price around $25,200, is actually one of the most tech-forward motorcycles on the market. The latest generation, launched in 2018, brought a major overhaul with a sleeker design, reduced weight, and a horizontally opposed 1,833cc six-cylinder engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.
Honda also made the bold decision to include Apple CarPlay, a first in the motorcycle world. Riders can plug in their iPhone and access maps, music, messages, and more through the large TFT screen embedded in the dash. In 2020, Honda doubled down on connectivity by adding Android Auto, giving Android users the same access. While the system requires a wired connection, audio can be piped directly through a Bluetooth-enabled helmet, provided it's compatible with the system. Navigation voice prompts, calls, and music come through clearly. It's a huge plus for touring riders.
2. Honda Gold Wing DCT
The Honda Gold Wing DCT is an incredibly smart and luxurious bike. Also part of the Gold Wing lineup that dates back to the mid-1970s, the DCT variant represents Honda's modern-day pinnacle of long-distance riding. Its pricing starts at about $26,200 and it's powered by a 1,833cc flat-six engine and replaces the traditional clutch and gear lever with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission, allowing for buttery-smooth automatic or paddle-shifted gear changes. While that alone makes it a game-changer, it also comes fully loaded with tech, including a large 7-inch TFT display that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Riders can connect via USB and access GPS navigation, music, calls, and messages, all easily controlled through handlebar toggles or voice commands when paired with a Bluetooth helmet or intercom system like Sena or Cardo. The Gold Wing DCT also offers built-in navigation, tire pressure monitoring, electronically adjustable suspension, and a reverse assist feature. Comfort is, of course, top-tier with heated grips, a plush seat, and an electronically adjustable windscreen. It's one of the best on our list as a tech-meets-luxury option, and has plenty of practical features, including ample storage space.
3. Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L
The Honda Africa Twin CRF1100L is the rare adventure bike. It was revived in 2016 as the CRF1000L, with the Africa Twin being Honda's modern answer to riders who wanted Dakar Rally DNA but street legal. In 2020, it evolved into the CRF1100L, bringing a bump in engine size (1,084cc parallel-twin), more horsepower and torque, and a suite of upgrades. One standout is the 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen, which serves as the gateway to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto starting in 2021. That means you can plug in your phone via USB and mirror your favorite apps.
While it doesn't offer wireless pairing, the Africa Twin supports Bluetooth headset integration, so riders can hear GPS prompts, take calls, or jam out without touching a thing if they have the right helmet. Base pricing starts at around $14,799, while fully loaded Adventure Sports ES models with electronic suspension and DCT can run closer to $18,399. Riders also get cruise control, selectable riding modes, wheelie control, and off-road ABS as part of the bike's refined electronics suite. It's safe to say that the CRF1100L isn't a terrible selection.
4. SYM TTLBT Maxi‑Scooter
The SYM TTLBT 508 kind of redefines what the maxi-scooter is, packing serious touring comfort, modern tech, and bold styling into a commuter-friendly machine. It debuted in early 2025 after a reveal at the International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA) 2024. The TTLBT is powered by a 508cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, making just under 45 horsepower. There's also a CVT transmission, which keeps the ride smooth and stress-free on the highway or weaving through city traffic. Like the others on our list, the scooter really shines in its features. Front and center is a bright 7-inch TFT touchscreen, offering full Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Riders can, again, mirror their favorite apps for navigation, calls, music, and messages using either USB-C or Bluetooth. Pair that with a compatible helmet intercom, and you've got a seamless, hands-free experience perfect for daily riding or weekend escapes. The TTLBT also includes creature comforts like a three-position lumbar seat, heated grips, an electronically adjustable windshield, and generous storage of over 60 liters between the underseat compartment and integrated side cases. SYM hasn't confirmed U.S. pricing yet, but Taiwan's MSRP hovers around $10,000, putting it in line with mid-range motorcycles.
5. Can-Am Pulse
The Can-Am Pulse is one of two all-electric motorcycles in Can-Am's bold return to two wheels. The company is aiming squarely at the urban rider who wants tech, style, and instant torque. It hit the roads in 2024 as the sportier sibling to the more adventure-style Can-Am Origin, and it marks a new era for a brand better known for three-wheelers and ATVs. The bike is powered by Rotax E-Power technology, offering brisk acceleration and whisper-quiet performance, but it might not be quite as fast as some gas-powered alternatives. Overall, this is a smart bike in every sense. Front and center is a 10.25-inch color touchscreen with full Apple CarPlay support baked in.
While Android Auto isn't supported just yet, it's reportedly in the works. The display also offers ride telemetry and battery status, and syncs with Can-Am's app for additional controls and tracking. Riders with Bluetooth helmets or intercom systems can pipe audio and navigation prompts directly to their ears as well. Styling is aggressive but clean, with LED lighting, a minimalist fairing, and comfortable ergonomics tuned for city riding. Can-Am has positioned the Pulse to compete with other mid-tier electric bikes at a starting MSRP of $13,999. The Pulse is ideal for the urban rider looking for elegant performance.
6. Can-Am Origin
The Can-Am Origin is truly a modern take on dual-sport riding. Revealed alongside the Pulse, the Origin is built for riders who want to go beyond the pavement without sacrificing style or smarts. It's also powered by Can-Am's proprietary Rotax E-Power system, the all-electric setup with strong low-end torque and near-silent operation. Again, detailed specs like horsepower, range, and battery size are still under wraps, but Can-Am has made it clear that performance will be on par with or better than many gas-powered competitors in the midweight adventure class.
Just like with the Pulse, the Origin has a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, which includes Apple CarPlay integration and is expected to have Android Auto. Riders can pair a Bluetooth helmet or intercom system to stream playlists or take calls while keeping their hands on the bars. The Origin also supports mobile app syncing, allowing users to monitor ride stats and manage charging remotely. Pricing is at $14,499 to start. The Origin is a very solid adventure bike for those riders who prefer to go electric.
7. Harley-Davidson Road Glide
The Harley-Davidson Road Glide is a heavyweight touring icon built for riders who want power, comfort, and presence on the open road. The Road Glide was first introduced in 1998 and has been continuously refined ever since. It has a distinctive shark-nose fairing and frame-mounted design that delivers stability at speed. The 2025 model brought major upgrades, including the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine that churns out 105 horsepower and 130 lb-ft of torque, and the 2025 version was recently announced with more eye-watering specs. But this isn't just a brute in leather — there's modern tech.
The new Skyline OS infotainment system is front and center, built around a 12.3-inch TFT display that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—a first for Harley's riders. They can plug in their smartphones via USB-C and access apps and voice commands from the cockpit. While the system doesn't yet support wireless CarPlay, the Road Glide pairs easily with the best Bluetooth-enabled helmets or headsets. Additional features include a full suite of ride modes, cornering-enhanced ABS and traction control, and Harley's Reflex-linked braking system. The 2025 Road Glide starts at around $27,999, but prices climb quickly with added paint, finishes, or tech packages.
8. Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited
The Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited is what happens when a touring motorcycle goes all-in on comfort, power, and luxury. It's been a staple in Harley's Grand American Touring lineup for years, and the current model keeps that legacy alive while dialing up the tech in a big way. At its heart is the twin-cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-Twin engine, delivering a commanding 122 lb-ft of torque and plenty of highway-passing muscle. Whether you're hauling across states or just clocking weekend miles, the 2024 Ultra Limited feels rock-solid and plush, thanks to its batwing fairing, full floorboards, heated hand grips, and a massive Tour-Pak luggage carrier with room for two full-face helmets.
Again, Harley delivers on tech. The bike features a 12.3-inch TFT display powered by the new Skyline OS, which now supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto through USB-C. Riders can plug in their smartphones or try Bluetooth-enabled helmets, like some specifically ideal for Harley-Davidson cruisers. There's also cornering-enhanced ABS, traction control, cruise control, and multiple ride modes. The 2024 Ultra Limited starts at $32,499, making it one of Harley's more premium offerings.
9. Harley-Davidson Street Glide
The Harley-Davidson Street Glide is a staple in the touring world as equal parts muscle and style, with just enough modern tech to make long rides smoother. The model announced for 2025 got a serious update, both in performance and in tech, keeping it firmly in the conversation for best all-around bike. It's powered by the new Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin, delivering 130 lb-ft of torque and a more responsive ride. But the biggest change riders will notice sits front and center. There's a massive 12.3-inch TFT display running Harley's new Skyline OS. The upgraded system brings Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support for the first time ever in the Street Glide lineup.
Pair it with a Bluetooth-enabled helmet or headset, and riders can listen to turn-by-turn directions, stream music, or take calls. The infotainment setup also integrates ride modes, trip data, and navigation seamlessly. Other updates include a slimmer, more aerodynamic batwing fairing, enhanced cornering safety systems, cruise control, and improved rear suspension for added comfort on long hauls. The base 2025 Street Glide starts at around $27,749, though higher trims and custom options can quickly raise the price tag.
10. Indian Challenger
The Indian Challenger is Indian Motorcycle's answer to riders who want the soul of a V-twin tourer with the attitude and tech of something far more modern. It was first introduced in 2020 and immediately turned heads with its aggressive, fixed-fairing design and a liquid-cooled PowerPlus 108 V-twin engine that pumps out 122 horsepower and 128 lb-ft of torque. It's not too surprising that made it one of the most powerful bikes in its class. The 2025 model continues that tradition, blending muscle and comfort with a sleek package of high-tech upgrades. Top among them is the 7-inch Ride Command touchscreen built into the dash, offering Apple CarPlay integration for seamless access to maps, music, messages, and calls.
While Android Auto support isn't available just yet, Indian's system offers its own suite of navigation and ride-tracking features for Android users. Riders can, like others on our list, also pair a Bluetooth-compatible helmet or headset to route audio through their lid, making the tech feel integrated without being distracting. Other premium touches include adjustable rear suspension, keyless ignition, full LED lighting, and a 100-watt audio system built into the fairing. Ride modes, ABS, cruise control, and traction control are all standard, and the bike's chassis-mounted fairing helps reduce wind fatigue on long hauls. Pricing starts at around $26,499, making the Challenger a strong competitor among performance motorcycle options.
11. Indian Chieftain
The Indian Chieftain blends classic American cruiser vibes with just the right amount of modern technology, making it a top-tier choice for riders who want old-school styling without sacrificing today's conveniences. Since its debut in 2014, the Chieftain has stood out in Indian's touring lineup thanks to its fork-mounted fairing, slammed stance, and authoritative road presence. Under the tank, the 2025 model comes equipped with the air-cooled Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin, pushing out 126 lb-ft of torque. Where the Chieftain surprises, though, is on the tech front. It features Indian's 7-inch Ride Command system, complete with Apple CarPlay support (Android Auto still hasn't been added, but may be in the pipeline).
Riders can connect their iPhones via USB to access apps on the crisp touchscreen. With a Bluetooth helmet or intercom system, audio directions and calls come through cleanly while keeping your hands on the grips. The Ride Command system also includes Indian's native GPS, ride stats, and customizable split-screen views. Other standout features include remote-locking saddlebags, cruise control, ABS, and a push-button adjustable windshield. Starting at around $23,999, the Chieftain offers premium craftsmanship, serious torque, and smart tech integration without drifting too far from its classic cruiser DNA.
12. Indian Roadmaster
The Indian Roadmaster is often considered the crown jewel of Indian's touring lineup. It's built for riders who demand luxury, performance, and long-haul comfort. First launched in 2015, the Roadmaster has evolved into a tech-rich tourer without losing its unmistakable heritage styling. Power comes from the proven Thunderstroke 116 V-twin, delivering 126 lb-ft of torque and a smooth, confident ride. Except, what really sets the Roadmaster apart is its long list of features tailored for serious travel: a heated seat and grips, remote-locking saddlebags, a massive 37+ gallons of storage, and rear air suspension that adjusts to your load.
At the heart of the dash is Indian's 7-inch Ride Command infotainment system, which, of course, now includes Apple CarPlay for navigation, music, calls, and more. Just connect your iPhone via USB, and your favorite apps come to life. While Android Auto isn't available yet, Indian's built-in GPS and Bluetooth connectivity still offer a functional experience for Android users. The Roadmaster also supports Bluetooth helmet pairing, letting riders stream audio and voice navigation directly to their headset. Other tech perks include integrated navigation, customizable ride screens, and a premium 200-watt audio system that's plenty loud even at highway speeds. With a starting price around $32,999, the Roadmaster isn't cheap, but it absolutely lives up to its name.
Methodology
To curate this complete list of motorcycles with either Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, we focused on factory-equipped models from major manufacturers, including Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Honda, Can-Am, and SYM. We prioritized bikes released within the past few model years that offer full infotainment integration through built-in TFT displays. Only motorcycles with confirmed support for at least one of the two systems, either from launch or through a software update, were considered to be included. Our research drew from official manufacturer specs, tech demos, press releases, and first-hand experience wherever possible, ensuring we spotlighted the most up-to-date and accessible options.