12 Motorcycles With CarPlay Or Android Auto

Motorcycles have come a long way from their stripped-down, analog roots. Today's bikes are smarter, safer, and connected. They're equipped with adaptive cruise control, cornering ABS, tire pressure sensors, and ride-by-wire throttles. The tech infusion is real for some motorcycle brands, and it's not just limited to the bikes themselves. Helmets now come with integrated speakers, voice control, and heads-up displays, offering a cockpit-like experience that even rivals some cars. Brands like Harley-Davidson, Indian Motorcycle, Honda, and Can-Am are all at the top of pushing the boundaries, adding intuitive infotainment systems and smart riding aids.

One of the most welcome additions in recent years is the integration of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These systems were once reserved for cars, but now also allow riders to plug in their smartphones and mirror key apps like maps, music, calls, and messages directly onto bright thin-film transistor (TFT) displays. It's a game-changer for navigation and long-haul comfort, especially when paired with a Bluetooth-enabled helmet or intercom system for hands-free audio. Some brands, like Honda and Harley, offer these systems straight from the factory, while others, like Can-Am and SYM, are adopting them into new models as electric and touring segments grow. Some devices can be bought separately and mounted to have the same effect.

The connected motorcycle is no longer a future concept — it's here now, and there are at least 12 that provide a perfect balance of performance and technology.