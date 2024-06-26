6 Of The Best Helmets For Harley-Davidson Cruisers
When it comes to cruisers, Harley-Davidson has many popular options, but you'll want something that fits your riding style and experience level. Once you've picked out and purchased a motorcycle, you still have a few more steps to take care of before you hit the road. For a lot of people, this means finding a helmet that'll keep you protected in the event of an untimely fall or collision.
There are many helmets to pick from, ranging from cheap to expensive. You don't have to shell out hundreds of dollars for a helmet, especially if you just spent a lot of on a motorcycle and possibly tools for DIY repairs. At the same time, you don't want to cheap out on something that could save you from a serious injury. That's why we have compiled a list of helmets backed by high user scores and professional reviews that come in at a relatively affordable price where you won't feel like you're breaking the bank. A more in-depth explanation of how these were picked can be found at the end.
Capstone Sun Shield II H31 Modular Helmet
The Capstone Sun Shield II H31 is a helmet recommended by Harley-Davidson, and you can pick it up for $275. It's certainly not the cheapest helmet on the list, but it's one backed up by strong user scores. On Harley-Davidson's website, the helmet holds a 4.72 out of five score based on more than 120 reviews. The helmet has double-certified Department of Transportation (DOT) standards, which means it's a helmet that meets all the necessary requirements to keep you safe.
On top of providing safety, this helmet has a lightweight 3 pound build that helps ensure you're comfortable on those long rides. The helmet even has Bluetooth functionality that lets you take phone calls while wearing the helmet thanks to built-in speaker pockets. If you're concerned about poor weather causing your visor to fog up, Harley-Davidson also puts those concerns to rest with the anti-fog visor. The retractable sun visor boasts 95% UV protection, something the rest of the Harley helmets on the list all have in common. The sizing goes from XS up to 2XL. Harley-Davidson offers a one-year limited warranty and a helmet bag with the purchase.
Shoei RF-SR Helmet
The most expensive helmet from the list, the Shoei RF-SR, retails for $499, but you can find it on sale for $399 at the time of writing. It's easy to find positive professional reviews for this one to help justify the high cost. Rider Magazine says this helmet has "everything you need, and nothing you don't," so if you want to grab a helmet with all the necessary safety features — DOT certified, lightweight, strong build, and a scratch-resistant face shield — this helmet is for you. City Bike also gives the helmet a rave review, noting the padding is easy to remove for cleaning, and you don't have to worry about your glasses fogging up while riding. The more expensive RF-1400 helmet has features like better airflow and venting, but this helmet gets close enough where you'll be happy with your pick.
If you're not a fan of a black motorcycle helmet like many of them are, you have other options to pick from between blue, white, and gray. The full-face design is a nice fit for cruisers as it makes sure you won't get bugs or anything of the sort in your mouth while riding, and there's two air intake vents that promises a comfortable and cool ride. The main factor working against the helmet is the price, but it's a good pick for people looking to pick up one of the best helmets on the market without sacrificing safety or comfort.
Lucid Ultra-Light Sun Shield J03 Half Helmet
If a full-face helmet isn't what you're looking for, Harley-Davidson recommends the Lucid Ultra-Light Sun Shield J03 as an alternative. This helmet will set you back $250 from Harley-Davidson's website, but it has good reviews to help make the price worth it. Based on more than 160 reviews, the J03 helmet has a 4.65 out of five user score. It's constructed using Spectra fiber and fiberglass to not only give you DOT-certified protection, but also a lightweight 2 pound helmet.
With your face exposed here, you'll run the risk of bugs, rain, and other elements getting in your way with nothing to protect you. That's not an issue on sunny days, but it might lead you to staying inside on overcast days with a chance of rain. Fortunately, there is a pull down sun shield with 95% UV protection with the helmet. The liner is easily removable for cleaning purposes and a helmet bag is included with the purchase. With sizes ranging from XS all the way up to 4XL, you'll be able to find something that fits your head comfortably. The helmet comes with a one-year limited warranty.
Simpson Motorcycle Ghost Bandit Helmet
The Simpson Motorcycle Ghost Bandit helmet is another expensive pick, but it's a well-liked helmet with professional reviews to back it up. Priced at $484.95 but cheaper or more expensive depending on the color, Motorcyclist lists it as one of the five best full-face helmets for cruisers, and Motorcycle Cruiser calls the lightweight helmet "comfortable and convenient" to wear. It's arguably the sleekest looking helmet on the list, too, but that's a matter of personal preference.
A downside to the helmet is noise, and it's something Motorcycle Cruiser's and V-Twin Visionary's review of the Ghost Bandit notes it is loud at high speeds if you're not wearing headphones while riding. In the same review, the writer says it became comfortable to wear within a few hours, instead of having to wait to be broken in like other some other brand name helmets. The helmet is fully DOT certified, but sizing is limited compared to some other picks, as it only ranges from medium up to 2XL. Simpson warns the helmet runs small, and if you are in between sizes you should order the size up.
Maywood II Sun Shield H33 3/4 Helmet
The Maywood II Sun Shield H33 helmet is available directly from Harley-Davidson for $225. It's listed one of the best selling helmets for cruising, and it's easy to see why. It comes in a just over 3 pounds, so while it's not the lightest helmet on the list, it's not going to be something that's uncomfortable to wear for long stretches. It's built using a polycarbonate shell that gives it DOT-certified safety standards. The removable interior liner is easy to take out and clean after rides, and the air vents make it so you're cool while riding. The retractable sun visor has 95% UV protection.
On Harley-Davidson's website, this helmet has a 4.49 out of five user score based on more than 100 reviews. There are three color schemes to pick from between matte black, matte black silver, and a blend of gloss and matte black with sizes ranging from XS to 2XL. Keeping in line with the other Harley-Davidson-branded helmets, it comes with a one-year limited warranty and a helmet bag.
Gargoyle X07 3-in-1 Helmet
The Gargoyle X07 3-in-1 helmet is named as one of the best helmets for cruising by Harley-Davidson on the manufacturer's website. It's versatile in the sense that it can act as a full-face helmet for long rides, or you can remove the mask and sleeve to turn it into a half helmet. On top of that, it comes with some nice features like Bluetooth functionality and a retractable sunscreen. It's available from Harley-Davidson for $350, so the helmet essentially acts a middle ground price-wise compared to other helmets on the list.
Based on more than 130 reviews on Harley-Davidson's website, the Gargoyle X07 has a 4.59 out of five user score. There's not a whole lot to point out in terms of flaws other than the price. There are cheaper helmets available, but not all of them have the adaptability the Gargoyle has. It comes in sizes ranging from XS up to 2XL, so it doesn't hit 4XL like some of the helmets on the list do. This purchase includes a helmet bag and comes with a one-year limited warranty.
Why were these six helmets chosen?
All six of the helmets on this list are available for under $500 and are fine picks for cruiser motorcycles. If you're not a fan of the full-face motorcycle helmets, there are some alternatives listed including a helmet that swaps between full and half-face. While some of the helmets are cheaper than others, it's still a big investment you have to make, and it can be tough to tell what's good and what's not. Every helmet on the list has high user scores or professional reviews backing them up.
Keep in mind there are many more motorcycle helmets available other than what's on this list, so if you're looking at something not featured here, it doesn't automatically mean you made a bad choice. There are a lot of good helmets, but the cheaper options won't always come with the same safety certifications — something that's very important when buying a new motorcycle helmet — or quality-of-life changes like Bluetooth functionality. So, it's important to know what you're missing out on if you want to go for a budget choice.