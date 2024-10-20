The Best Motorcycle Tool Kits You Can Buy In 2024
For a lot of motorcycle owners, working on your bike can be just as fun as actually riding it. For others, bike maintenance is just a means to an end — something that needs to be done to keep your vehicle tuned up without having to spend a ton of money taking it to the shop. If you plan on repairing or maintaining your motorcycle at home, you're going to want a solid motorcycle tool kit at the ready. That means a kit that not only includes all of the tools you'll need, but also tools that are well made and dependable, as well as durable.
Many people believe that creating a motorcycle tool kit from scratch is more efficient than buying a pre-bundled set, because it will have exactly what you need — but what do you need? There are essential tools, but building your own full mechanic's tool kit takes time, and is often expensive. Buying a pre-assembled tool kit is faster and easier, and lets you focus more on actually riding your bike. There aren't many kits for sale that are marketed specifically for motorcycles, but quality mechanic kits will have most, if not all of what you need for your bike.
Here are some of the best motorcycle tool kits you can buy, based on the hands-on testing and reviews of various experts. You can find more information on how these tool kits were evaluated at the end of this list.
DeWalt 168-Piece Mechanics Set
You'll find plenty of useful hand tools for working on a motorcycle in the DeWalt 168-Piece Mechanics Set, which includes various sockets, extensions, universal joints, and adapters neatly organized in a durable case with secure metal latches. What really makes this set worth it are the three 72-tooth pear head ratchets (¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch) that are included. Each have a 5-degree arc swing and utilize DeWalt's DirectTorque technology to help prevent the rounding of fasteners as well as give you better grip. An anti-slip handle also helps reduce fatigue for extended tasks. Most of the items sport a long-lasting polished chrome vanadium finish while hand-stamped markings make it easy to identify sizes.
The kit includes tools and sockets in both metric and SAE sizes, and in addition to the already mentioned items, includes combination wrenches, hex key sets, and spark plug adapters, as well as a nut and multi driver with a bit set and storage case. Popular Mechanics had DeWalt's set at the top of its "best mechanic tool sets" list last year, with the publication highlighting its "robust case" and wide range of socket sizes. However, it also noted that the set doesn't include pliers, which can often come in handy when working on your bike. If you do opt for this case, you'll want to make sure you supplement it with a reliable pliers set.
The DeWalt 168-Piece Mechanics Set retails from Amazon for $154.99.
Deko Rolling Mechanics 258-piece Tool Kit
If you don't keep your bike close to the same place you store your tools, you should consider the Deko Rolling Mechanics 258-piece Tool Kit, which comes in a handy luggage-style rolling cart. The wheeled cart houses a cushioned three-layered case with a molded interior to fit each of its 258 professionally-graded hand tools and accessories, which includes ratchets, pliers, screwdrivers, a wire stripper, an adjustable wrench, a hammer, bits, and more — including 27 sockets in both SAE and metric sizes.
I own a smaller household tool kit made by Deko that has been of great use to me over the years, and I really like the feel of the tools. The durable tools are forged from a unique blend of high-carbon steel and sport a high-polish chrome finish and anti-corrosion coating for enhanced strength and corrosion protection. When Bob Vila extensively tested several mechanics tool sets, it named the Deko Rolling Mechanics 258-piece Tool Kit its "best bang for the buck," highlighting the set's value for such a broad range of tools, as well as the convenience of its rolling case and the comfortable feel of the hand tools.
However, the publication does note that it includes less sockets than most mechanic sets — depending on what you need for your motorcycle, this could be a dealbreaker for you — especially if you need a ⅜-inch ratchet, which the kit lacks. The review also notes that the interior molded case doesn't securely hold the tools, which is a problem I sometimes have with my smaller Deko case — occasionally, when I open it, several tools will be loose inside.
The Deko Rolling Mechanics 258-piece Tool Kit has a list price of $199.99 on Amazon, though it is currently available for $159.99.
Stanley 69-Piece Black Chrome Set
If you're looking for a smaller set — perhaps even one that you can include in your motorcycle's top case, the Stanley 69-Piece Black Chrome Set might be a good option. This set isn't the smartest choice if you need larger sockets, as it doesn't include a ½-inch ratchet or accessories. It comes with both a ⅜-inch and a ¼-inch drive pear head ratchet, as well as a 3-inch ¼-inch drive extension bar, 6-inch ⅜-inch extension bar, 33 ⅜-inch sockets, 30 ¼-inch sockets, and two ⅜-inch drive spark plug sockets (⅝-inch and 13/16-inch), which are all kept in a rugged, blow-molded carrying case.
A quick-release switch and reversible mechanism make the tools easy to use, while laser-etched markings on each will help you quickly find exactly what you need while working on your bike. Plus, with a jet black chrome finish, the tools also look very stylish. After thoroughly testing several mechanics sets, The Drive included Stanley's set in its best-of list, calling it the "best value." However, the review notes that the black finish and laser-etched stamping wore off quickly and that there's a concern the tools won't be able to withstand more severe stresses. If you're looking for an affordable set for more casual tune-ups, however, Stanley's set may be a good fit.
Home Depot sells the Stanley 69-Piece Black Chrome Set for $64.97.
Craftsman 262-piece 3-drawer Mechanic Tool Set
Craftsman has been making tools for nearly a century and is still a popular brand despite being acquired by Stanley Black & Decker a few years back. One of its best-rated products is the Craftsman 262-piece 3-drawer Mechanic Tool Set, which offers you a wide range of tools and accessories to use with your vehicle. In its list of best mechanic tool sets, Popular Mechanics named it the "best value comprehensive set," noting that the kit comes with "almost everything you could need."
That includes three different-sized ratchets, eight combination wrenches, over 100 sockets, 66 specialty bits, 44 hex keys, and several other useful accessories. Unfortunately, even with all of these items, the set doesn't include pliers or clippers, which you'll need to buy separately. Each tool is constructed of full-polish chrome for added strength and corrosion protection.
The kit is part of Craftsman's modular Versastack system, so you can also attach it to other supplemental sets and accessories for the ultimate motorcycle tool kit if you choose. The drawers can be opened and shut one-handed or easily removed and stacked on top of the case for easier access. The set has a sturdy handle, but it is fairly heavy, however, and doesn't come with wheels — something to consider if you keep your bike outside or want a travel tool kit. It's also pretty pricey, though you may find the cost worth it considering everything that you're getting.
The Craftsman 262-piece 3-drawer Mechanic Tool Set can be purchased for $249 from Ace.
GearWrench 239-piece Mechanics Tool Set
Another solid choice if you're looking for a comprehensive motorcycle tool kit is the GearWrench 239-piece Mechanics Tool Set. After trying out many different options, Road & Track included it in its list of the best mechanic's tool sets for 2024 and praised the storage case the collection comes with. This case — which is equipped with a steel-hinged lid, locking side flaps, sturdy handles, and independent sliding drawers — protects your gear while also making it convenient to access. Included with the set are three 45-tooth full polish chrome quick-release teardrop ratchets with flush-mounted on/off levers. The set also comes with a range of SAE and metric sockets, including standard sockets in ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch sizes, as well as ¼-inch and ⅜-inch deep sockets.
Along with these useful ratchets and sockets are several knurled extension bars that provide a strong grip, and 12-point full polish long pattern combination wrenches that feature an off-corner loading design for less fastener rounding and a 15-degree offset box to give your hands more room to work. The set also includes two spark plug sockets and a screwdriver with a magnetic bit-gripping handle, though its bit selection is a little wanting. However, it does include torx, slotted, and Phillips bits, which will certainly come in handy.
The typical price for the GearWrench 239-piece Mechanics Tool Set on Amazon is $273.08, though it is currently available for $249.
Milwaukee 106-piece Ratchet and Socket Set
If you love to push your motorcycle to its limits and are looking for tools and sockets that can withstand the stresses of tough and extensive use, you should consider the Milwaukee 106-piece Ratchet and Socket Set with Packout Low-Profile Organizer. While the brand has a strong reputation for its powerful, well-designed power tools, its hand tools are also exceptionally crafted and durable. The Milwaukee 106-piece Ratchet and Socket Set isn't a comprehensive motorcycle tool kit and you'll have to supplement it with a basic tool kit at the very least, or perhaps go all out and equip yourself with the Milwaukee 366-piece Master Mechanics Hand Tool Set – the additional high-quality sockets included with Milwaukee's set make it worth the additional money.
Pro Tool Reviews included the 106-piece set in its list of the best-reviewed mechanical tool sets, calling it the "best socket" set available. Each socket has four flat sides that keep them from rolling away and getting lost on you, while still being perfectly compatible with the included 90-tooth ratchet that sports a slim profile and 4-degree arc swing. The collection includes both SAE and metric sockets, with 56 that are ⅜-inch sized and 50 that are ¼-inch sized. Each socket is clearly stamped with its size.
The organizer is IP65-rated and boasts an impact-resistant construction that will keep the tools protected even in harsh garage conditions. Plus, it has a reinforced hinge and heavy-duty latches. Another great thing about this set is that it's compatible with Milwaukee's modular Packout storage system.
The Milwaukee 106-piece Ratchet and Socket Set with Packout Low-Profile Organizer is available from Home Depot for $314.99, though you can also find it for $247.99 on Amazon.
How these motorcycle tool kits were selected
The best way to ensure that a product lives up to how it's advertised is to try it out yourself, but short of that, you can rely on the expert reviews of reputable publications that have thoroughly tested it — especially if they've also tested many of its competitors to compare it with. Each recommended item in this list of the best motorcycle tool kits currently on the market were extensively tested and given positive reviews by such outlets that are known for their expert automotive hardware know-how. These publications include Popular Mechanics, Bob Vila, The Drive, Road & Track, and Pro Tool Reviews.
Also taken into consideration was what actual items come with each kit and how useful would they be for maintaining and fixing your bike, as well as the quality and usefulness of the storage cases each kit comes with. Another factor was cost, and this list is geared toward sets that are more practically-priced and likely to fall within an average budget. That means that some other high-quality mechanic tool kits that could make for a great addition to your garage were excluded solely because of their high cost.