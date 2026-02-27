These 5 US Airlines Are Most Likely To Have Regular Flight Delays

Nobody likes a delayed flight; it's inconvenient, throws plans into disarray, and puts additional costs on both passengers and the airline. There could be several reasons for such events — from technical issues and weather changes to personnel strikes and busy airspaces — and in many cases, the airline has no direct control over them. Nevertheless, some airlines have a better grip on their operations than their competitors, allowing them to keep delays at a minimum.

So, if you're booking a flight and want to reduce your chances of getting hit with a late departure (or even a canceled flight), we're looking at five American carriers that had the greatest number of delays by percentage. We based our numbers on the U.S. DOT's Bureau of Transportation Statistics reports on arrival performance by marketing carrier, with data from March to October 2025. Unfortunately, we're unsure if we'll get more recent data, as the biggest U.S. airlines have asked the DOT to stop publishing performance statistics and are lobbying to make flying much worse for everyone.

Furthermore, we looked at the ratio of delayed flights versus the total number of flights. After all, it would be unfair to compare Delta, which had 207,770 delays out of more than 1.1 million flights and one of the best on-time performance rates in the United States, with Frontier, which operated fewer than 134,000 flights, of which more than 37,000 arrived late.