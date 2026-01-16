How AI Is Helping American Airlines Hold Flights For Passengers

People are using artificial intelligence (AI) for some strange purposes but some airlines put the tech to more practical use. RIyadh Air uses AI to handle some key operations tasks like air traffic management, predictive maintenance, and risk anticipation; passengers are more likely to notice American Airlines' in-house tool that delays connecting flights for passengers after delays on their initial legs. In May 2025, American started testing a new system that puts some departures on a short delay to allow connecting passengers enough time to change planes.

If the first stage of a journey is delayed, many passengers are forced to hurry to the following gate before the boarding door on their connecting flight closes 15 minutes prior to departure. Although a missed connection usuallt just means getting re-booked on a later flight it can disrupt existing plans for lodging and ground transportation. In a press release before last summer's travel season, American said it was ready to roll out the system at its busy Dallas-Fort Worth hub with plans to expand it to Charlotte (CLT) and other hubs over the summer. The statement notes that the system "identifies departing flights with connecting customers who might miss their flight. If the airline determines it can delay the flight without any impact to the airline's schedule, we will propose a short hold to get those connecting customers onboard. The policy of delaying connections for passengers on a tight itinerary is nothing new, but prior to this it was a manual process done by in-flight personnel in communication with ground crews. The AI-powered system processes this data more quickly and on a larger scale than the old-fashioned method while also providing real-time flight status updates to customers via the airline's mobile app.