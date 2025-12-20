The World's First 'AI-Native' Airline Is Here - Here's What That Actually Means
It's no secret that AI is already having an impact on air travel, although for most airlines, integrating the technology into their existing systems takes time. In contrast, Riyadh Air is billing itself as the world's first "AI-native" airline, embedding AI within the company right from the beginning. Riyadh Air was founded in 2023 by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and is slated to begin commercial flights in the first half of 2026. A recent news release from Riyadh Air's technological partner, IBM, has spilled the details on what flying with the AI-native airline will look like.
According to the news release, AI will be used in virtually all areas of the airline's operations to some degree. The airline's customer care service will include both AI voice bots and AI systems to assist human agents, while the company's employees will use what IBM calls a "personalized digital workplace powered by AI agents." This workplace will handle various day-to-day tasks, as well as managing HR requests. At the airport, Riyadh Air's employees will be guided by what the company calls an "AI-based concierge," which can suggest things that the employees can say to guests. One example given is that employees dealing with a customer who's running late at the airport will be prompted to ask if the customers want to use fast-track services so they get to their gate on time.
Riyadh Air uses AI to help its business operations too
The AI concierge for airline employees and the AI customer service bots are the main ways that travelers will be affected by Riyadh Air's AI push, but the airline plans to use the technology in other areas too. Its business operations will rely on AI to help make decisions on how best to optimize its route network, how to make each route more efficient, and how to boost the airline's profitability. The goal is to keep running costs as low as possible, giving the airline flexibility to lower its flight prices to tempt customers away from rivals — or simply increase its margins over time.
Riyadh Air is still a new company, but in partnering with IBM, an important player in computer history, the airline has access to decades of expertise. Its Chief Financial Officer, Adam Boukadida, said in the news release that Riyadh Air is "built for the future and creating a pathway for many airlines to follow in the years to come." If it is indeed the first of many airlines to follow the AI-first model, there will inevitably be some job losses as legacy airlines move certain everyday tasks from humans to AI agents. Even IBM isn't immune to AI-related layoffs, despite playing a pivotal role in pushing the technology. Earlier in 2025, IBM announced that it was laying off around 8,000 staff, with an executive claiming that up to 30% of its workforce could eventually be replaced by AI.