The World's First 'AI-Native' Airline Is Here - Here's What That Actually Means

It's no secret that AI is already having an impact on air travel, although for most airlines, integrating the technology into their existing systems takes time. In contrast, Riyadh Air is billing itself as the world's first "AI-native" airline, embedding AI within the company right from the beginning. Riyadh Air was founded in 2023 by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and is slated to begin commercial flights in the first half of 2026. A recent news release from Riyadh Air's technological partner, IBM, has spilled the details on what flying with the AI-native airline will look like.

According to the news release, AI will be used in virtually all areas of the airline's operations to some degree. The airline's customer care service will include both AI voice bots and AI systems to assist human agents, while the company's employees will use what IBM calls a "personalized digital workplace powered by AI agents." This workplace will handle various day-to-day tasks, as well as managing HR requests. At the airport, Riyadh Air's employees will be guided by what the company calls an "AI-based concierge," which can suggest things that the employees can say to guests. One example given is that employees dealing with a customer who's running late at the airport will be prompted to ask if the customers want to use fast-track services so they get to their gate on time.