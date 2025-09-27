America's Biggest Airlines Are Joining Forces To Make Flying Worse

The biggest airlines in the U.S. have to come together to demand that some of the most basic protections for travelers be taken away, meaning your travel experience might get a lot worse in the future. Airlines for America, the industry's biggest lobbying group, sent a 93-page letter to the Department of Transportation (DOT) asking it to get rid of rules that guarantee automatic refunds, clear fare listings, and family seating.

If the rollback goes through, airlines wouldn't have to automatically give people their money back if a flight is canceled or delayed for lengthy time periods. Instead, travelers might have to chase after vouchers that are about to run out. The rules that stipulate fares have to show taxes and fees up front could also dissolve, making it possible for bait-and-switch pricing to happen again. And the small promise that parents can sit next to their kids without having to pay extra? That might be out the window, too.

The DOT, which is now run by former airline lobbyist Sean Duffy, has already begun implementing Trump's deregulation plans and gotten rid of a rule from the Biden administration that would have paid passengers up to $775 for long delays. For businesspeople and celebrities who have ultra-expensive private jets, this is no concern, but the protections that are left for regular passengers are shaky at best, with the potential of getting even shakier.