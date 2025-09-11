Who Owns Allegiant Air & How Are The Airline's Flights So Cheap?

Allegiant Air operates under the Allegiant Travel Company, an airline group publicly traded on NASDAQ. The company was founded under the name West Jet Express in 1997 by CEO Mitch Allee and President Jim Patterson. The name was changed in 1998 to Allegiant Air after a trademark dispute with Canadian airline WestJet Airlines, then reorganized when the company was on the verge of collapse in 2001, with Major creditor Maurice J. Gallagher Jr. taking over to introduce its current low-cost model. Gallagher was no stranger to the industry, co-founding ValueJet in the 1990s and previously owning the commuter airline WestAir.

His playbook focused on strategically managing expenditures to improve efficiency and profitability, making this cheap airline worth using in the eyes of passengers. Gallagher went from CEO in 2003 to chairman in 2006, and stepped into the Executive Chairman role in September 2024, while insider Gregory C. Anderson became the new chief executive officer. Gallagher is the largest individual shareholder, having a 13% stake in the company, with the remaining shares owned by 493 investors, including BlackRock, Vanguard, and the Vanguard Group.