These Airbus Jets Had A Major Software Update - Here's What We Know
In a press release dated November 28, 2025, Airbus, one of the biggest aircraft manufacturers in the world, noted that a "significant" number of its A320 family aircraft are potentially vulnerable to solar radiation. Such radiation could impact the airworthiness of the aircraft, including corrupting the data used to actually control and fly the plane, according to Airbus. To avoid any hazards that may pose, the company recommended that airlines flying the A320 pull the plane from service and fix the issue before returning them to the skies.
The good news is that the airplane manufacturer is prioritizing safety, which is never something that such companies should have a cavalier attitude towards. However, the timing is not ideal, as the holiday season is the busiest time of the year for flying. Although Airbus said this may lead to disruptions for passengers, a couple of airlines contacted by NPR told the outlet that the actual impact should be fairly minimal.
The solar radiation vulnerability comes alongside another Airbus recall
An emergency landing that occurred with a JetBlue-flagged Airbus A320 precipitated the investigation and subsequent software update. Reportedly, over 15 people were injured when the plane made a rapid descent before eventually landing in Tampa.
It looks like holiday plans won't be canceled with regards to Airbus A320 airworthiness, but that doesn't mean Airbus is out of hot water yet. Another recall for the A320 is underway. This time it's in regards to some panels on the fuselage of newly completed planes that were awaiting delivery. Airbus noted that the problem has been sorted out, but it might impact the aircraft manufacturer's delivery numbers before the end of the year.
The A320 is one of Airbus' best-selling aircraft, with the company delivering 602 A319s, A320s, and A321s last year, outselling the incredibly popular and comparable Boeing 737. Since Airbus launched the A320 family into service, it has delivered more than 12,000 of these planes. With an aircraft that popular, any interruptions to service could affect a lot of travel plans. Still, it's good news that these two issues didn't cascade into greater problems.