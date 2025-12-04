These Airbus Jets Had A Major Software Update - Here's What We Know

In a press release dated November 28, 2025, Airbus, one of the biggest aircraft manufacturers in the world, noted that a "significant" number of its A320 family aircraft are potentially vulnerable to solar radiation. Such radiation could impact the airworthiness of the aircraft, including corrupting the data used to actually control and fly the plane, according to Airbus. To avoid any hazards that may pose, the company recommended that airlines flying the A320 pull the plane from service and fix the issue before returning them to the skies.

The good news is that the airplane manufacturer is prioritizing safety, which is never something that such companies should have a cavalier attitude towards. However, the timing is not ideal, as the holiday season is the busiest time of the year for flying. Although Airbus said this may lead to disruptions for passengers, a couple of airlines contacted by NPR told the outlet that the actual impact should be fairly minimal.